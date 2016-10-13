Worcester G.O.L.D. Receives $1,000 Donation From American Legion Auxiliary Unit #166

American Legion Auxiliary Unit #166 recently presented a donation of $1,000 to Worcester G.O.L.D. Pictured, from left, are Mary Dale Craig, Worcester G.O.L.D. Board of Directors member; Chris Hawkins, Unit #166 Fundraising Chair; and Marie Gilmore, Auxiliary Unit President.