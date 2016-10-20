39th O.C. Softball Tourney Returns

OCEAN CITY- The 39th Annual O.C. Beach Softball Tournament is set to return next weekend with a full slate of games and other contests at Northside Park all for a worthy cause.

The United States Specialty Sports Association (USSSA) will sponsor the 39th annual men’s and women’s softball with a variety of events from October 28-30. The tournament will be played this year in memory of Jimmy Myrick, Jr., who is a special person to all past and current softball tournament participants. The event gets started next Friday with a draw party at Hooters in West Ocean City from 7-10 p.m. including a silent auction, 50-50 raffles and other activities. On Saturday, the games get underway in the men’s and women’s softball tournaments.

At 7 p.m. next Saturday, the Men’s Legends softball game will be held at Northside Park. Those who would like to play in the legends game should contact Robert “Moose” Holland at (443) 496-1303 or email rwhmdusssa@aol.com. Also on Saturday night will be a home run contest at Northside Park. Participants can sign up by emailing ocbeachsoftball@aol.com or text to (443) 496-1304. Finally, the tournament will conclude on Sunday with games wrapping up in the men’s and women’s brackets.