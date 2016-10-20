Mallards Blank Royals To Advance In ESIAC

Worcester Prep’s Adam Pizza (center) navigates the Delmarva Christian defense during the second half of the Mallards’ 5-0 semifinal win on Wednesday. Photo by Shawn Soper.

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity soccer team rolled past visiting Delmarva Christian, 5-0, in the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) tournament semifinals on Wednesday to advance to the championship game.

The Mallards jumped out early and led 4-0 at the half. Worcester added a single goal in the second half largely played by reserves. Seth Lewis led Worcester with two goals, while Colin Miller, Tucker Brown and Owen Nally added single tallies. The win was the ninth straight for the Mallards and came on the heels of a huge win against always tough Indian River, 3-1, last Saturday. With the win, the Worcester boys improved to 12-1 overall and will host the ESIAC championship game on Friday.