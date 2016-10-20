Marlin Club Hands Out Seasonal Awards

OCEAN CITY- With another successful summer season in the books, the Ocean City Marlin Club last weekend handed out its annual seasonal awards to the winners in several categories.

Club members released a total of 2,838 white marlin during the summer season, along with 138 blue marlin. The award for the very first white marlin of the year went to angler Andrew Urban on the In the Black back on May 27. Bo Appel on the Boss Hog took the award for the first blue marlin of the season back on May 28. The Charles E. Kratz Award for the first white marlin caught by a junior angler went to C.J. Little on the Talkin Trash.

The Boss Hogg won the award for the heaviest shark at 180 pounds, the Pumpin Hard took the award for the heaviest wahoo at 102 pounds, the FFMD took the award for the heaviest dolphin at 53 pounds, and the Moore Bills caught the heaviest tuna at 250 pounds.

The most tuna caught by a private boat in 2016 went to the Primary Search with 52. The most tuna caught by a charter boat award went to the Marli with 501. The award for the most blue marlin caught by any boat went to the No Quarter with six.

The Recreational Angler Award went to Monica Freese. The Jimmy Jackson Memorial Award for the top mate on a charter boat was shared by Chris Hornung and Jake Emche. The Jimmy Jackson Memorial Award for the top mate on a private boat went to Lloyd “Chip” Matthews.

First place in the top junior angler category went to Shelby Frashure on the Haulin and Ballin, while Hannah Link on the Christine Marie III was second and Parker Wheeler on the Hatt Trick was third. The top lady angler award went to Judith Duffie, while Debbie McCann was second and Kelly Weber was third.

Ed Dunn took home the top gentleman angler award, while Jonathan Duffie was second and Tom McMurray was third. The Edna Hodgens Award for outstanding service to the Ocean City Marlin Club in 2016 went to P.J. Aldridge.