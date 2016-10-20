OC Elementary Students Celebrate Their Published “Me Poems”

Officials Exploring Action On Boat Safety Concerns; Child’s Death Could Result In Push For Md. Law On Bow-Riding OCEAN CITY — After a run of serious boating accidents in the resort this summer, including a fatal propeller strike that claimed the life of a child in August, a coalition of professional bay captains initiated a push for tighter regulations and standards for the rental industry, and it appears their efforts have not fallen… Read more »

Del. Restaurateur Plans 3rd Location In Berlin BERLIN – Opportunity. It was the first thing on Jeff Hamer’s mind when he found out that a restaurant in Berlin would be closing. Now, the owner of Fins Fish House and Raw Bar is set to open his third location Oct. 25 at the former Leaky Pete’s Oyster Bar and Chop House, located next… Read more »

OC Council Approves Post Office Property Purchase For $1.3M OCEAN CITY — With an eye to the future, resort officials on Monday approved the purchase of the downtown post office property for just over $1.3 million, despite concerns raised about the transaction’s potential impact on the town’s bottom line and the tax rate. On Monday, the Mayor and Council approved on second reading the… Read more »