River Soccer Club’s Under-11 Girls’ Travel Team Wins Championship

river-soccer-club

The River Soccer Club’s under-11 girls’ travel team won the championship in their division in the River Soccer Club Columbus Day Tournament last week. Pictured, first row, left to right: Claire Windrow, Paige West, Ella Peterson, Maizi Jerns, Kayla Rocco, Ella Bucci, and Taylor Cummings. Pictured second row, from left: Sophia Ferms, Coach Kelly McCandless, Katelyn King, Taylor Flaherty, Addison Jerns, Grace Kilroy, Shailyn Carney, Lilah Hanley, Coach Molly Chamberline and Lexis Berrie.

Submitted photo