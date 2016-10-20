Seahawks Rout County Rival Pocomoke

Decatur’s Andy McKahan advances the ball against the Pocomoke defense in the first half on Monday. The Seahawks beat the Warriors, 5-1. Photo by Shawn Soper

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity soccer team continued its unbeaten season this week with an impressive 5-1 win over Worcester County rival Pocomoke on Monday.

The Seahawks improved their record to 9-0-1 on the season, the only non-victory of the year coming in a 1-1 tie with Bennett back on October 7. On Monday, Decatur attacked the Pocomoke goal from the opening whistle and applied constant pressure on the Warriors.

About 15 minutes into the contest, Decatur’s Andy McKahan launched a beautiful cross from the right corner and Wyatt Church was there to finish it to stake the Seahawks to a 1-0 lead. Decatur continued to press the issue with several scoring opportunities, but the Pocomoke defense was stout under the pressure.

With just over 12 minutes remaining in the first half, the Seahawks fired a shot from the perimeter which was saved by the Warriors’ keeper, but the carom came out to Jake Forester, who fired a hard shot into the corner to improve Decatur’s lead to 2-0. Pocomoke had a few chances of its own down the stretch in the first half, but was denied by the Seahawk defense. The first half ended with Decatur ahead 2-0, but despite the first-half dominance by the Seahawks, the outcome was still very much in doubt.

The Seahawks pulled away steadily in the second half, however. Decatur got second half goals from Brady Ford, Brody Shockley and Kevin Beck to pull away. Pocomoke got on the board in the second half, but Decatur pulled out the relatively easy 5-1 win. With the win, Decatur’s record now stands at 9-0-1 including a 7-0-1 conference record. The Seahawks close out the regular season at home on Friday against Easton with the Bayside Conference championship looming next week.