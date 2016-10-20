Shore Craft Beer Festival Returns Next Weekend

OCEAN CITY – Shore Craft Beer is once again partnering with the Town of Ocean City and the Ocean City Downtown Corporation to hosts its second annual Shore Craft Beer Fest Oct. 29.

The beer fest will take place during the last weekend of O.C.toberfest and Worcester County Shore Craft Beer Month, which commissioners announced in a proclamation earlier this month.

Attendees will have the chance to interact with vendors from 15 local breweries, taste local craft beers, eat local food and listen to music from local musicians Alex & Shiloh.

Tony Russo, editor of Shore Craft Beer, said the event will remain at Sunset Park, but the fest has since added additional vendors and food trucks from Sobo’s and Rosenfeld’s for people to visit.

“The city relented a little on its food truck policy,” Russo said. “Now they will be parked on the street, which gives more room for the people and the beer.”

Breweries that were not able to come last year due to distribution setbacks are now able to serve at this year’s event, he said.

“This event is exclusively for local beers,” Russo said. “This celebrates the local economy.”

Shore Craft Beer began beer promotion and education two years ago when large numbers of craft breweries sprang up in the region.

At last year’s fest, Russo said the event received between 600 and 700 guests.

This year, he said the event has partnered with hotels and other O.C.toberfest events in an effort to extend tourism.

“This year we tried to use it as a way to extend the season,” Russo said. “If this is a craft beer destination, people will come for the beer.”

Currently, Shore Craft Beer is offering hotel and event packages, and is even working with participants from the Seaside 10 miler and 5K run to promote the event.

“Hotels are staying open and offering these packages because they believe the people will come for the event,” Russo said.

In addition to regular tickets, Shore Craft Beer is also offering VIP tickets, allowing a limited number of guests the entire first hour to drink and taste specialty firkin beers before the event opens to general admission ticket holders.

Russo said the VIP tickets sold out last year, and are expected to do so again this year.

“The VIP event will give them more time with the brewers and the representatives,” Russo said. “Someone who knows about the beer will actually be there.”

Kids and pets are welcome at the event, and the first 750 ticket holders will receive a souvenir glass.

“Come on out and have a great time,” Russo said. “It is a friendly atmosphere.”

Tickets are available online at www.shorecraftbeerfest.com and will be available for purchase the day of the event at an increased price, depending on availability.

Prices will increase after this week, and those wishing to attend are encouraged to buy tickets now.

Bus stops and parking are available within walking distance of the park.

Tickets for designated drivers will also be available at a reduced cost.

For more information, contact Ann Hillyer at 410-703-1970 or email Shore Craft Beer through its website at www.shorecraftbeer.com

The town will also host other events for O.C.toberfest that weekend, including pumpkin races, a Halloween party, and fireworks on the beach.

For more information, visit ococean.com.