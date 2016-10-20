Things I Like – October 21, 2016

by

Having some free time on Sunday to watch football

Guys wearing pink in October

My son reading a bible verse in church

Running a Boardwalk 5K

Surprising election results

This week’s heat wave

Watching my kids play sports

Productive, short meetings

Eating a juicy watermelon outside

Positive campaign ads

Lunch at the Narrows to break up a road trip

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.