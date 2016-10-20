Things To Do Around Town – October 21, 2016

Every Friday: Friday Funfest

FORGE Youth and Family Academy, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Bring the kids for dinner, dancing and games. House of Mercy, 36674 Dupont Hwy., Selbyville, Del. Free to the public. 443-366-2813; email info@forgeyouth.org; www.forge-youth.org.

Every 1st Friday: Star Charities Volunteers Meet

10 a.m., Ocean Pines Library. 410-641-7667.

Every Saturday: Weekly Farmers Market

8 a.m.-1 p.m., White Horse Park, 239 Ocean Parkway, Ocean Pines. Year-round. Locally grown vegetables, fruits, eggs, honey, kettle corn, flowers, artisan breads, seafood, meats, more. New vendors welcome. 410-641-7717.

Every Saturday: Morning Worship

Year-round, 10 a.m., Bible study; 11 a.m., worship, Ocean City 7th Day Adventist Church, 10301 Coastal Hwy. (St. Peter’s Lutheran Church), O.C. 443-397-4005.

Every Saturday-Sunday Through Nov. 20: Airport Drive-In Breakfast

The Ocean City Aviation Association (OCAA) resumes its Saturday and Sunday Ocean City Airport Breakfasts in the Terminal Building, 9 a.m.-noon. Includes coffee, eggs, bacon, sau-sage, scrapple and potatoes for a suggested donation of $7. All donations directed to the Huey Veterans Memorial Display and Park in anticipation of major repairs due in the spring of 2017. 410-726-7207.

Every Sunday: Morning Worship

10 a.m. Year-round. Holy Communion and Sunday School. Holy Trinity Anglican, 11021 Worcester Hwy., Berlin (between Routes 90 and 589). Nursery available. 410-641-4882.

Every Sunday: Morning Worship

8 a.m. and 11 a.m., Traditional Worship; 9:30 a.m., Contemporary Worship; St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, E.L.C.A, 10301 Coastal Hwy., O.C. 410-524-7474.

Every Sunday: Divine Liturgy

9:30 a.m., St. Andrew’s Orthodox Church, 33384 MacKenzie Way, Lewes. Visitors always welcome. All services in English. 302-645-5791 or visit www.orthodoxdelmar.org.

Every Monday: Delmarva Chorus, Sweet Adelines

7-9 p.m., Ocean Pines Community Center. Women are invited to learn the craft of acapella singing under the direction of Carol Ludwig. 410-641-6876.

Monday-Saturday: Atlantic General Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop

10 a.m.-4 p.m., 10452 Old Ocean City Blvd., Berlin Shopping Center. All profits go to the hospital to support patient care services, new technology and education and to benefit the community. 410-629-1447.

Monday-Saturday: Atlantic United Methodist Church Thrift Shop

10 a.m.-2 p.m., AUMC, 105 4th Street, O.C. Donation drop-off room open 24 hours a day (some restrictions apply). 410-289-4458.

Monday-Saturday: Hospice Thrift Shop

Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Berlin Shopping Center, just off Route 50, 10445 Old Ocean City Blvd., #7, Berlin. Proceeds benefit Coastal Hospice at the Ocean Residence. 410-641-1132.

Monday-Saturday: Shirley Grace Pregnancy Center Thrift Shop

10 a.m.-5 p.m., Bank Plaza, 34407 Dupont Blvd., Unit 3, Frankford, Del. All proceeds benefit the Shirley Grace Pregnancy Center. 443-513-0114.

Every Monday: Berlin TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m., Atlantic General Hospital, Conference Room 1, 733 Healthway Dr. TOPS is a support and educational group promoting weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. 410-251-2083.

Every Monday: Historic St. Martin’s Church Museum

1-4 p.m., 11413 Worcester Hwy., Showell. 410-251-2849.

Every 1st Monday: Free Hypertension Clinics

Hosted by Atlantic General Hospital. Apple Discount Drugs, Berlin, 10 a.m.-noon; Happy Harry’s, Ocean Pines, 1-3 p.m. 410-641-9268.

Every 2nd Monday: Friends Of The Ocean Pines Library

10 a.m. at the library. Refreshments available at 9:30 a.m. 410-208-4014.

Every 3rd Monday: Democratic Women’s Club Of Worcester County

Ocean Pines Yacht Club. Coffee and conversation at 9:30 a.m. followed by 10 a.m. meeting. All are welcome to attend these informative and friendly meetings. 410-208-2969. Club also will be collecting non-perishable food, toiletries and paper products to be shared with a local food ministry. 410-641-8553.

Every Tuesday: Prayer Hour

8:30-9:30 a.m., The Odyssey Church, 2 Discovery Lane, Selbyville, Del. If you or someone you know is in need of prayer. 302-519-3867.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

5:30-7 p.m., Worcester Co. Health Center, 9730 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle; jeanduck47-@gmail.com.

Every 1st Tuesday: Free Hypertension Clinics

Hosted by Atlantic General Hospital. Rite Aid, Selbyville, 10 a.m.-noon. Rite Aid, Ocean Pines, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. 410-641-9268.

Every 1st Tuesday: Ravens Roost 58

6:30 p.m. Seeking new members, a treasurer and members to serve on the Board of Directors. Meets the first Tuesday of every month and for the Sunday NFL games to raise money for local families in need. All activities take place at the 28th Street Pit & Pub. Currently holding a food drive for Sheppard’s Crook. Dues: $20 per year. If interested, stop by 28th Street Pit & Pub.

Every 2nd Tuesday: Adoptions Together Inc.

Support and education group. Adoption issues. Domestic and international adoption families welcome. St. Paul’s Church, Church Street, Berlin. Child care is available. 410-708-2439.

Every 2nd Tuesday: Worcester County Parkinson’s Support Group

2:30-4 p.m., Ocean Pines Library. Speakers, exercises, discussions of current medications and new sources of help. 410-208-3132.

Every 2nd Tuesday: October-May Women’s Club Of Ocean City

American Legion Hall. 410-213-1146.

Every 3rd Tuesday: American Legion Auxiliary

Unit 166. Monthly meeting. American Legion Synepuxent Post 166, 23rd Street, Ocean City. Current members and those interested in becoming members are encouraged to attend.

Every Last Tuesday: Ocean City Beach Singles

Social group for singles 45 and over. 6 p.m. for a pot luck dinner in West Fenwick, Del., to plan activities. Call Pat at 410-629-1444.

Every Wednesday: Ocean City/Berlin Rotary Club Meeting

6 p.m., Captain’s Table Restaurant, in the Courtyard by Marriott, 15th Street and the Boardwalk, O.C.

Every Wednesday: Kiwanis Club Of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City

Meets weekly in the Ocean Pines Community Center. Doors open at 7 a.m.; meeting begins at 8 a.m. 410-641-7330; www.kiwanisofopoc.-org.

Every Wednesday: Square Dancing Classes

7-9 p.m. (all through the winter) Ocean Pines Community Hall. Lessons for all visitors are always welcome. 410-835-3534.

Every Wednesday: Bible Study And Fellowship

6:30 p.m. The Odyssey Church, 2 Discovery Lane, Selbyville, Del. Study topics in a series format. www.theodysseychurch.com.

Every 2nd Wednesday: Autistic Children’s Support Group Of Worcester County

7 p.m. St. Paul’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in the library. Child care provided. Invite parents who have children with special needs to attend. 410-352-9959.

Every 2nd Wednesday: Polish American Club

Meets at Columbus Hall, 2-4 p.m. Join the group if you are of Polish or Slavic descent. Helen Sobkowiak, 410-723-2639; Georgia Winecki, 410-524-0521.

Every 2nd Wednesday: Hope For Hepatitis Support Group

Atlantic General Primary Care Office, 11107 Racetrack Rd., Ocean Pines 7:15-9 p.m. 410-213-1741.

Every 2nd And 4th Wednesday: MOPS, Mothers Of Preschoolers Meeting

9:15 a.m., Community Church, Ocean Pines. Free child care so enjoy a mommy’s play date. Visit www. facebook.com/groups/MOPSccop.

Every 3rd Wednesday: Suicide Grievers Support Group

Worcester County Health Department, 9730 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Open to anyone who has lost a friend or loved one to suicide. Quiet listening, caring people, no judgement. 410-629-0164 or visit www.jessespaddle.org.

Every 3rd Wednesday: Women Supporting Women

Breast cancer support group. 10026 Old Ocean City Blvd., #4, Berlin, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. 410-641-2849.

Wednesday-Saturday: Used To Be Mine Thrift Shop

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Supporting Diakonia. Located at the intersection of Route 611 and Sunset Avenue. 410-213-0243.

Wednesday-Saturday: Shepherd’s Nook Thrift Shop

9 a.m.-1 p.m., Community Church at Ocean Pines, Route 589 and Racetrack Road, Berlin. Accepting donations of gently worn clothes and household items.

Every Thursday: Bingo

American Legion Post 166. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Food and non-alcoholic beverages available. Open to the public. 410-289-3166.

Every Thursday: Food Addicts In Recovery Anonymous

7-8:30 p.m. Ocean View Presbyterian Church, Central Avenue and Church Street, Ocean View, Del. 302-541-0275.

Every Thursday: Chair Aerobics

1-2 p.m., St. Peter’s Lutheran Church Community Life Center, 10301 Coastal Hwy., O.C. Sponsored by St. Peter’s Senior Adult Ministry. Free will offering. 410-524-7474.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles 45+ Happy Hour

4-7 p.m. Harpoon Hanna’s. 302-436-9577 or 410-524-0649.

Every 2nd Thursday: AARP Meeting

AARP Ocean City Chapter #1917. 10 a.m. Northside Park Recreation Center, Ocean City. 410-250-7723.

Every 3rd Thursday: Pine’eer Craft Club Meeting

9:45 a.m., refreshments followed by business meeting and a craft of the month; Ocean Pines Community Center, 239 Ocean Parkway.

Oct. 21, Oct. 28: Knights Of Columbus Bingo

Doors open at 5 p.m.; games begin at 6:30 p.m. Columbus Hall, 9901 Coastal Hwy. (behind St. Luke’s Church), Ocean City. Refreshments for sale. 410-524-7994.

Oct. 21: Family Fall Festival

3:30-7 p.m. Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic School, 11242 Racetrack Rd., Berlin. Family fun featuring carnival-style kids’ games, face painting, hay rides, pumpkin painting, trunk-or-treat contest. For a $10 entry fee, decorate your trunk or truck bed in a family-friendly theme (sports team, favorite movie, etc.) and have your candy ready to hand out. Children will walk around and trick-or-treat. Prizes will be awarded for best-decorated trunk or truck. Food and refreshments for sale. phouck@mbscs.org.

Oct. 21-22: Bayside Chapel Presentation

“Anchored In Hope-Finding Strength in the Storm,” a mini retreat for men and women. Oct. 21: Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; retreat from 6-8:30 p.m.; Oct. 22: Doors open at 8 a.m.; retreat from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Cost: $8/person and includes light snacks and Saturday lunch. Bayside Chapel, 38288 London Ave., Williamsville Industrial Park off Route 54, Selbyville, Del. Advance registration required. 302-436-7585; info@baysidechapel.com.

Oct. 22: American Apple Festival

Noon-3 p.m. Berlin Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 9715 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Music by country music star Randy Lee Ashcraft (bring your lawn chairs); food by American Legion Post #123 includes hot dogs, hamburgers, french fries, desserts, snacks, apple pie, popcorn, snow cones; face painting and kids’ games; raffles; Magee Farms farmers market; classic car show with trophies. Proceeds benefit the Residents Activity Fund and the Alzheimer’s Association. Car show registration: 410-629-6116; 410-629-6123.

Oct. 22: Spaghetti Dinner And Gospel Music

The United Methodist Men of Powellville United Methodist Church, 35606 Mt. Hermon Rd., Powellville, will host dinner beginning at 4:30 p.m. Spaghetti with homemade sauces, salad, bread sticks and dessert. Available until 6:30 p.m. Eat-in or carry-out. At 6:30 p.m., national Christian artists The Riders will be in concert in the sanctuary. 443-880-8804.

Oct. 24: Delmarva Women’s A Capella Chorus

Guest Night, 7 p.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Music, laughter, fellowship and lots of singing. 410-208-4149.

Oct. 26, Nov. 30, Jan. 25: Knights Of Columbus Simple Supper

Dinner is served from 5-7 p.m. Cash bar is open. Full meal for only $7. Columbus Hall (behind St. Luke’s Church), 9901 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. 410-524-7994.

Oct. 27: Worcester County NAACP Hosts Board Of Education Candidates Roundtable Talk

6 p.m. Germantown School Community Heritage Center, 10223 Trappe Rd., Berlin. District 5 candidates Tom Terry and Elena McComas will be in attendance, as well as Francis Gebhart from District 5. His opponent, long-term board member Sara Thompson, is not available. Bring your questions and join in. 443-944-6701.

Oct. 27: Republican Women Of Worcester County

Luncheon meeting, Bayside Sillet, Ocean City. Doors open at 10:30 a.m., meeting begins at 11 a.m. Speaker Grant Helvey, chairperson of the Worcester County Republican Central Committee, will discuss his experience as a Trump delegate at the recent GOP Convention. Cost: $20/person. Reservations or information: 410-208-0171; gorpataddy@aol.

Oct. 29: The Parke Garage Sale

7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Community yard/garage sale in driveways of residents. The Parke is an active 55+ adult community of 503 homes. Residents are selling their treasures including clothes, lamps, artwork, household items, electronics, furniture and more. Rain date is Nov. 5. 410-208-4994.

Oct. 29: Church Rummage Sale

7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Ocean City Presbyterian Church, 1301 Philadelphia Ave., Ocean City.

Oct. 29: Barbecue Chicken Dinner

Noon-2 p.m. Parsonsburg Volunteer Fire Department hall. Cost: $7. Includes half-chicken, dinner roll and chips. Tickets on sale in advance only at any branch of the sponsor, Farmers Bank of Willards. Proceeds to benefit MAC Inc., the designated Area Agency on Aging. 410-742-0505, ext. 118.

Oct. 29: Charity Bull & Oyster Roast

Ravens Roost #44. 2-6 p.m., American Legion, 23rd Street, Ocean City. Cost: $40, includes pit beef, raw and fried oysters, sausage with peppers and onions, salads, beer and soda. Entertainment includes music by The Stims, plant and money wheels, 50/50 and door prizes. Profits from the roast will assist local charities and causes. To purchase tickets, call 410-598-4597 or eric_waterman@comcast.net.

Oct. 29: Bowen United Methodist Church Luncheon

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oyster sandwiches (the oysters are not cut up), chicken salad, hot dogs, soups, baked goods and more. Newark.

Oct. 29, Nov. 5: Kiwanis Club “Dawg Team”

Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City will sell hot dogs and refreshments at the Halloween celebration, White Horse Park, Ocean Pines, 1-4 p.m. Oct. 29, and Nov. 5 at the Winter Wonderland Holiday Craft Show, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., also in White Horse Park. Proceeds benefit youth of the community. Kiwanis: “Serving the Children of the World” (and hot dogs). 410-641-7330.

Oct. 29: 41st Anniversary Celebration The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Help raise money for the American Cancer Society at The Globe, Berlin. Relay For Life team Memories in Motion will host the event from 8 p.m.-midnight. Watch the movie, win door prizes, bid on silent auction items and order themed drinks. Compete in Rocky Horror costume contest and Time Warp dance contest and win prizes. Admission is free. Cost to enter contests is $5. Registration for contests begins at 8 p.m., contests and judging from 9-10 p.m. Movie begins immediately after. Prop bags available for $5 donation. All proceeds benefit Relay For Life/American Cancer Society.

Nov. 2: Grace Parker Breakfast

All you can eat. 7 a.m.-noon. First Presbyterian Church of Ocean City, 13th Street and Philadelphia Avenue. Eggs any style, pancakes and buckwheat pancakes, sausage, country ham, homemade biscuits, hash brown potatoes, grits, coffee and tea: $8; carry-out: $6. Milk, soda and orange juice available. 410-289-9340.

Nov. 3: Kenille’s Kupboard Fundraising Dinner

5:30 p.m.-until. Adolfo’s, 13th Street and the Boardwalk. Bring a donation of dog/cat food, treat or toy and drop in the bins at the door. Buffet includes salad, spinach bake, chicken parmesan, gluten-free zucchini lasagna and ravioli, assorted deserts. Tickets: $37.50/adults; $15/-kids 13 and under. Pay at the door or Kenilles-Kupboard@gmail.com on PayPal. Call to reserve: 410-245-2015, 410-213-0393. RSVP: Adolfo’s 410-289-4001.

Nov. 3: Play It Safe Italian Feast And Silent Auction

5-8 p.m. Homemade Italian feast including lasagna, meatballs, chicken cacciatore, baked ziti, desserts and more. Ocean City Elks Lodge No. 2645, 138th Street and Sinepuxent Avenue, Ocean City. Bid for autographed sports items, wine baskets, gift baskets and gift certificates. Auction ends at 7:45 p.m. Cost: $15/-adults; $6/children 4-9 years old; free/children under 4. Tickets available at the door. 410-289-7060, 410-250-0125.

Nov. 4: Dazzle Gift Shop Two-Year Anniversary

4 p.m.-6 p.m. Hunter Bunk Mann, author of “Vanishing Ocean City,” will be available for a book signing and meet-and-greet. He will also discuss how the book came to be. Refreshments. Special Customer Appreciation Sale Nov. 4, 5, 6. Inside the Ocean Pines South Gate, 11312 Manklin Creek Rd., Manklin Station Shopping Center.

Nov. 4-5: Awesome Basket Auction And Bake Sale

8 a.m.-3 p.m. St. Andrew’s Orthodox Church, 33384 Mackenzie Way, Lewes, Del., off Plantation Road (1-D). Rain or shine. Look for the gold dome. Proceeds benefit St. Andrew’s Church. 302-436-4029.

Nov. 5: 36th Annual Christmas Luncheon And Faire

Buckingham Presbyterian Church, 20 South Main St., Berlin. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Menu: Variety of homemade soups, chicken salad sandwiches, platters or a la carte. Eat in or carry out. Also featuring bake table and gift basket raffle, great Christmas gifts by local artisans including handcrafted jewelry, American Girl clothes, bow-making demonstrations, free balloon animals for the kids. All profits go to local missions. 410-641-0234.

Nov. 5: Italian Dinner And Auction

5 p.m. Bethany United Methodist Church, 8648 Stephen Decatur Hwy., Berlin. Chicken parmesan or spaghetti and meatballs, Italian bread, tossed salad, cake and drink. Adults: $10 advance/$12 at the door; ages 5-12: $6; ages 4 and under: free. Auction to follow of home-baked pies and cakes, small gift baskets, local merchants’ gift cards and more. 410-641-2186.

Nov. 11-12: Annual Christmas Bazaar

4-7 p.m. Nov. 11; 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 12. St. Matthews-By-The-Sea UMC, Ocean Highway, Route 1 at Dagsboro Street, Fenwick Island, Del. Friday: Hot dogs and homemade chili; Saturday: Hot dogs and homemade soups. Crafts, baked goods, silent auction, white elephant, attic treasures, jewelry, used books and more. Proceeds go to missions. 410-422-9646; 302-537-6353.

Nov. 12: 16th Annual Christmas Bazaar

St. Andrew Catholic Center, 14401 Sinepuxent Ave., Ocean City. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Jewelry (new, used, estate and costume), bake sale, Chinese auction, silent auction for new and “almost new” art gallery, white elephant, books, cookies, crafts and more. Lunch with homemade crab cakes, kielbasa, hot dogs, barbecue and homemade crab soup. Choose dessert. 410-250-0030.

Nov. 12: 38th Annual Christmas Bazaar And Luncheon

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Atlantic United Methodist Church, 4th Street and Baltimore Avenue, Ocean City. Sponsored by Martha Circle. Proceeds benefit AUMC Missions.

Nov. 12: Shepherd’s Nook Christmas Bazaar

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Community Church at Ocean Pines, 11227 Racetrack Rd./Route 589. Christmas gifts, decorations, clothing, baked goods, crafts.

Nov. 13, Dec. 11, Jan. 15, Feb. 19, March 19 All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast Buffet

7:30-10:30 a.m. (or until sold out). Berlin Fire Hall, Main Street. Adults: $9; Carry-outs: $7; Children 5-12 years: $5; Children under 5 eat free (prices subject to change without notice). Menu: Pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, creamed chipped beef, hash browns, waffles, biscuits, coffee, milk and juice.

Nov. 14: Ovation Dinner Theatre

Production of “Murder at the Long Branch Saloon,” 6-9 p.m. Reservations required. $35 per person includes the show and a buffet dinner (does not include tax and gratuity). The Cove at Ocean Pines, 1 Mumford’s Landing Rd., Ocean Pines. 410-641-7501.

Nov. 18-19: Annual Christmas Bazaar

10 a.m.-7 p.m. St. Mary Star of the Sea/Holy Savior Parish, 17th Street and Philadelphia Avenue, Ocean City. Gift shop, attic treasures, Christmas shop with homemade crafts, toys, books, jewelry, plants, flowers, homemade baked goods, candy, food (eat in or carry out), Christmas display raffles, basket of cheer, 50/50s, chance auction with more than 50 baskets, Christmas carnival for kids. All proceeds benefit parish ministries.

Dec. 6: American Cancer Society “Holiday Wrappings” Fashion Show

Doors open at 10:30 a.m. Fashion show and luncheon, silent auction, Chinese auction and cash bar. Roland E. Powell Convention Center, 40th Street and bay, Ocean City. Price: $45/person. www.Acsholidaywrappings.org; 443-880-2310; dpappo@aol.com.

Dec. 10: Holiday Craft Fair

Sponsored by Boy Scout Troop #2173. Crafters wanted. Crafts/vendors, Chinese auction. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Breakfast served by scouts. Santa for the kids. 443-365-1225.