What’s Your Sign? October 21, 2016

ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Mars, your ruling planet, begins a journey that will open up a growing number of possibilities. Put that surging Arian energy to good use and explore it to your heart’s content.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): This is the time to prepare for a career move coming up next month. Update your resume. Get those proposals in shape. And don’t forget to buff up that Bovine self-confidence.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Your Gemini instincts will guide you to the right people who might be able to help you get over that career impasse that has been holding you back. Expect to make changes.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): You’re getting closer, but you still have a ways to go before reaching your goals. Continue to stay focused, no matter how difficult it can be for the easily distracted Moon Child.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Your Leonine pride might be keeping you from getting to the source of a disturbing situation. Don’t be shy about asking questions. Remember: Information is power.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): It’s a good time to shake up your tidy little world by doing something spontaneous, like taking an unplanned trip or going on a mad shopping spree.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): This is a good week to get advice on your plans. But don’t act on them until you feel sure that you’ve been told everything you need to know to support your move.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Be careful. You might be probing just a little too deeply into a situation that you find singularly suspicious. The facts you seek will begin to emerge at a later time.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): This is a good week to make new friends and to look for new career challenges. But first, get all those unfinished tasks wrapped up and out of the way.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Relationships need a fresh infusion of tender, loving care. Avoid potential problems down the line. Stay close to loved ones as the month draws to a close.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Aspects favor relationships, whether platonic, professional or personal. On another note: Be a mite more thrifty. You might need some extra money very soon.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): This is the absolute right time to let those often-hidden talents shine their brightest. You’ll impress some very important people with what you can do.

BORN THIS WEEK: You are impelled by a need to find truth, no matter how elusive. You would make a wonderful research scientist or an intrepid detective.

(c) 2016 King Features Synd., Inc.