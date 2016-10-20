Worcester Girls Pull Away For 6-1 Win

Worcester’s Stormy McGuiness races past a Salisbury School defender during Wednesday’s ESIAC semifinal. The Mallards beat the Dragons, 6-1, to advance. Photo by Shawn Soper

BERLIN- After a tight first half on Wednesday, Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity soccer team pulled away for a convincing 6-1 win over Salisbury School to advance to the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) championship game.

The Mallards led 2-0 at the half, but turned it up in the second period with four straight goals to improve their lead to 6-0. Salisbury School got on the scoreboard with a late goal in the second half. Karlie Southcomb led Worcester with two goals, while Madison Bescak, Delaney Abercrombie, McColgan Quinn and Cammack Messa added single tallies.

With the semifinal win, the Worcester girls advanced to the ESIAC title game at home on Friday.