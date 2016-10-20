Worcester Prep Students Class Of 2016 And 2017 Capture 32 Advanced Placement Honors

Worcester Preparatory School students in the Class of 2017 and alumni from the Class of 2016 captured 32 Advanced Placement Honors from the College Board.

Students commended as AP Scholars with Distinction, who achieved scores of at least 3.5 on all AP tests taken and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams, were Sambina Anthony ‘17, Isabel Carulli ‘16, Alex Choy ‘16, Victoria Middleton ’16, Nick Moondra ‘17, Zach Oltman ‘16, Jordan Osias ‘16, Rayne Parker ‘17, Cassie Stevens ‘16 and Grace Tunis ‘16.

AP Scholars with Honor, who received an average of at least 3.25 on all AP exams taken and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams, were Hannah Arrington ‘16, Jason Cook ‘16, Laura Issel ‘16, Jordan Kilgore ‘16, Wyatt Richins ‘16, Ava Schwartz ‘17, Erika Smith ‘16 and Staton Whaley ‘16.

AP Scholars with scores of 3 or higher on three or more exams were Nate Abercrombie ‘16, Rachel Berry ‘16, Isabel Dashiell ‘17, Devin Hammond ‘16, Sarah Koon ‘16, Melissa Laws ’17 and Ryan Murphy ‘16, Owen Nally ‘17, Patrick Petrera ‘17, Charlie Pritchard ‘16, Regan Shanahan ‘16, Julie Talbert ‘17, Zach Wilson ‘17 and Lily Zechiel ‘17.

Seniors honored for their outstanding AP scores were, pictured from left, Zach Wilson, Rayne Parker, Sambina Anthony, Lily Zechiel, Nick Moondra, Ava Schwartz, Julie Talbert, Owen Nally, Patrick Petrera and Isabel Dashiell. Not pictured was Melissa Laws.