Two Fatal Accidents In Worcester Tuesday

BERLIN — Tuesday was a deadly day on Worcester roadways with two fatal accidents at opposite ends of the county claiming the lives of two motorists, including an elderly Berlin man.

Around 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Worcester County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported single-vehicle accident on Racetrack Rd. in Showell. The investigation revealed a 2011 Toyota Camry had crashed into a wooden utility pole. The pole was knocked down and the vehicle had substantial front-end damage.

The driver, identified as Sidney Eagle, 81, of Berlin, was removed from the vehicle and transported by Showell emergency medical services to Atlantic General Hospital in critical condition. The victim was later transferred to Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury where he was pronounced deceased. The crash is under investigation by the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit. Anyone with information is urged to contact Corporal Chris Larmore at 410-632-1111.

Later on Tuesday, a Baltimore woman succumbed to injuries sustained along a rural road in the south end of Worcester near Snow Hill. Around 10:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Maryland State Police troopers responded to a reported single-vehicle accident on Route 12 at Slim Chance Lane.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2008 Nissan, driven by Renee Elise Jackson, 40, of Baltimore, was traveling southbound on Route 12 in the area of Slim Chance Road when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle traveled across the northbound lane and veered off the roadway. The vehicle entered a roadside ditch and struck a drain pipe.

Jackson was the vehicle’s driver and lone occupant and was pronounced deceased upon the arrival of emergency medical personnel. The contributing factors to the collision are still being determined and the investigation is ongoing. The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, the Worcester County Fire Police, the Snow Hill Fire Department and the Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner assisted with the investigation.