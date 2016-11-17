3rd Storm Warriors 5K A Big Success

OCEAN CITY- The third annual Storm Warriors 5K run and walk last weekend was a huge success with 130 participants competing in the event for the benefit of the Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum.

Proceeds from the Storm Warriors 5K are going to the Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum at the foot of the Boardwalk for a variety of purposes including exhibits, artifact collection, building upkeep and its interactive programs throughout the year. The museum, designed to help residents and visitors experience the historical role performed by surfmen during the heyday of the Life Saving Station, is a non-profit which primarily receives funding from donations and fundraisers.

The Life-Saving Station was built in 1981 and replaced an earlier station house. It housed crew and equipment used to rescue vessels and lives off the coast of Ocean City. In 1915, the facility was taken over by the U.S. Coast Guard, which used the station until 1964. In 1977, the landmark building was relocated from Caroline Street to the Inlet and it became the Life-Saving Station Museum.

Last Saturday, the inaugural Storm Warriors 5K, produced by OC Tri Running, was held and began at the museum and continued along the Boardwalk to 17th Street. A total of 130 runners competed, all for the benefit of the museum. Local runner finishing in the top 50 included Kenneth Sheltry, Berlin (6); Charles Curran, Ocean City, (9); David MacLeod, Ocean Pines (30); Stephen MacLeod, Ocean Pines, (37); Donnie Messick, Ocean City, 40; Jeanna Homick, Berlin (41), Megan Tull, Ocean City, (45); and William Mowell, Ocean City, (48).