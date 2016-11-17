A Week In Business – November 18, 2016

New Provider Welcomed

BERLIN – Atlantic General Hospital and Health System announced that Dr. Kevin J. Lee will be joining the Atlantic General Women’s Health team at the new Atlantic General Women’s Health Center located at 12308 Ocean Gateway.

Lee completed a fellowship in gynecologic endoscopy at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C., and was chief resident in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Meharry Medical College/Nashville General Hospital in Nashville, Tenn. He is skilled in minimally invasive gynecologic surgeries, and specializes in hysteroscopy, fibroid removal, endometriosis and alleviating pelvic pain.

Lee obtained his medical degree from University of North Carolina School of Medicine in Chapel Hill and completed a general surgery internship at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. He obtained his bachelor of science degree in chemical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Lee is board certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Lee is passionate about caring for the underserved, including individuals with low health literacy, minorities and the LGBT community. He will begin seeing patients at the Atlantic General Women’s Health Center in West Ocean City on Nov. 21. Appointments can be made by calling 443-728-1050.

Branch Manager Named

OCEAN CITY – Reid Tingle, president and CEO of Bank of Ocean City, along with the Board of Directors, has welcomed Sarah Walker as branch manager/assistant vice president of the Ocean Pines office.

Walker joins Bank of Ocean City with over 28 years of banking experience. She is a graduate of University of Delaware and holds many banking certifications, including the School of Banking at University of Maryland, Dale Carnegie and the Advanced School of Banking at University of Maryland. She most recently served as a branch manager/vice president at a regional bank, also serving the Ocean Pines area.

Walker is active in the community and is a founder and past director for the Ocean Pines Kiwanis Foundation. She is also active with the Kiwanis Club of Ocean Pines, where she is a present member and past president, president elect and 1st and 2nd vice president. She is an active member of the Ocean Pines Chamber of Commerce, where she served as board member and treasurer from 2003-2006.

Bank of Ocean City is a locally-owned, independent community bank. Established in 1916 and headquartered in West Ocean City, the bank has six offices — three in Ocean City, one in Ocean Pines, one in Berlin and the newest addition, in Fenwick Island, Del.

Realtor As Celebrity Builder

SALISBURY – Don Bailey, 2016-17 president of the Coastal Association of REALTORS® (CAR), is a “celebrity builder” in the upcoming Chefs for Habitat event that benefits Habitat for Humanity of Wicomico County.

Bailey joins 13 other local “celebrities” in this effort to raise money to help Habitat for Humanity further its mission of providing safe, decent, and affordable housing. Celebrity builders have been challenged to raise at least $2,000 prior to Chefs for Habitat on Feb. 25, 2017 at Reign Restaurant & Event Center in Salisbury. At the event, the builders will compete against each other to see how quickly and accurately they can construct a Lowe’s Build and Grow play kit.

To boost fundraising efforts, CAR will enter donors who give at least $25 to Bailey’s campaign into a drawing for a free ticket to Chefs for Habitat, compliments of the association. The tickets are priced at $75 apiece.

“Throughout my presidency, CAR will kick start a number of efforts to support both the Wicomico and Worcester County chapters of Habitat for Humanity,” Bailey said. “We feel Habitat’s mission aligns perfectly with our industry’s aim to help local families realize the dream of homeownership.”

Team Joins Company

OCEAN CITY — Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty this week announced that The Rhodes Team, a production and service leader, has joined PenFed Realty. PenFed Realty has three locations in the Ocean City area.

The Rhodes Team, led by Broker Associate Russell Rhodes, is the only group to place among Keller Williams Realty’s Top 5 teams worldwide for sales volume during each of past 10 years and was Keller Williams Realty’s leading team for luxury sales in 2015. Additionally, The Rhodes Team ranked 50th for sales volume across the entire U.S. real estate industry as measured in REALTrends’ 2016 study of top teams and agents.

Russell said he and his team of 27 joined PenFed Realty because, “We’ve been watching the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand and are impressed by its business principles and core values, which are closely aligned with our own. At the same time, PenFed Realty’s growth has been phenomenal and we want to be a part of that growth.”

PenFed Realty’s ownership – Virginia-based PenFed Credit Union – also attracted Rhodes with its focus on the U.S. military and veterans.

“The military is huge for me; I feel indebted to the men and women serving our military branches,” he said. “I am proud to join an organization with such a meaningful mission.”

Client satisfaction is reflected in the team’s production totals. The Rhodes Team generated nearly $196 million in sales volume in 2015, 61% of which was attributed to repeat customers and client referrals.

“We’re in business to represent the needs and best interests of each and every client,” Rhodes said. “This is how we create long-term client relationships – we want our customers for life.”

Firm Announces Promotion

SALISBURY – SVN/Miller Commercial Real Estate Senior Advisor and Property Manager Rick Tilghman has been promoted to director of property management.

Tilghman has worked with SVN-Miller since 2004, starting as an advisor specializing in leasing and most recently working as the director of business development. For the past two years, he has focused on growing the property management division through business development and has increased the square footage under management by nearly 500,000 square feet.

As director of property management, he will be responsible for recruiting, training and developing team members with the talent and values necessary to match our mission and culture.

“Rick is committed to making a positive impact on the lives of our clients, employees and advisors,” said Managing Director Amy Miller. “It is our company mission to meet the goals of our clients, be responsive, effective and adaptable with our clients, and deliver positive results to create superior real estate value for our clients today and into the future.”

Tilghman said, “I am excited to continue working to grow our Property Management Division in new markets and product specialties. We already have a great team of property managers and have recently expanded into maintenance and cleaning services, so I look forward to what the future holds for our company.”

Operations Promotion

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — Scott Kammerer, president of SoDel Concepts, recently announced the promotion of Mike Dickson to vice president of operations for the hospitality company, which owns nine coastal Delaware restaurants. SoDel Concepts will open a 10th restaurant in spring.

“Mike has been a member of our team since 2005,” Kammerer said. “He knows all the SoDel restaurants inside and out, and he’s taken an active role in our growth. He’s also been a vital member of our consulting firm, Haley/Kammerer, and Highwater Management, our hospitality management arm. He’s familiar with all aspects of our business and exceedingly worthy of this promotion.”

Dickinson, who was previously a director of operations for the company, provides another level of support for the general managers and employees who keep the restaurants running and interact with customers on a daily basis.

“The people who work in our restaurants are our most valuable assets,” Kammerer said. “Our corporate team is here to make sure they have everything they need to create a positive guest experience and to grow with the company.”

FENWICK ISLAND — Bayside, a waterfront master-planned 18-hole Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course community just four miles from the beach, was voted “Community of the Year” by Coastal Style Magazine readers and was recognized as having the “Best Amenity Value” (for the 2nd year in a row?) by the Homebuilders’ Association of Delaware.

“The team at Bayside is having an exceptional year and we are honored to receive so many awards,” said Michelle Freeman, President and CEO of Carl M. Freeman Companies. “Our founder, Carl M. Freeman, would have been especially proud to be recognized as having the most innovative land plan for communities across Maryland, DC, Delaware and Virginia. From the beginning, our culture has a passion for building places that are highly livable, embracing the land and nature so that families can create life long memories.”

Other notable awards recently received distinguish the innovative use of technology in the Live Bayside app’s ability to provide updates and resources to the community and recognize the character and talents of the team.

Many other awards have been bestowed upon Bayside this year.

The Great American Living Awards (GALA) for communities across Washington DC, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and West Virginia presented Bayside with awards for Innovative Land Planning for a Mixed-Use Development and Social Media Marketing.

The Homebuilders’ Association of Delaware Regal Awards were presented for Best Amenity Value, Best Use of Technology (LiveBayside app), Best Marketing, Best Print Ad and Best Promotional Pieces for Billboards, Video and Electronic.

Local “Best Of” Coastal Style Magazine reader awards were presented for Best Residential Community, Best Golf Professional, Bob Crowther, Bayside Resort Golf Club, PGA and Best Businesswoman and Best Philanthropist, Michelle Freeman, President and CEO, Carl M. Freeman Companies

Bethany-Fenwick Chamber of Commerce’s Inspiring Business of the Year was presented to Carl M. Freeman Companies.