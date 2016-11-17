Becker Morgan Presents $2,500 Check To Worcester County Education Foundation

Brad Hastings, one of the four principals of the Becker Morgan Group, Architecture and Engineering firm in Salisbury, recently presented a $2,500 check to the Worcester County Education Foundation (WCEF). The WCEF was established about three years ago as a 501(c)3 non-profit to establish a proactive partnership between the community and the public school system by linking community resources with the educational needs of its students to prepare them to succeed. The WCEF has raised over $550,000 and has distributed over $40,000, funding the purchase of digital tools for students and awarding a number of teacher grants. Anyone wishing to help the WCEF meet its $1 million endowment goal may call 410-632-5076. Pictured, from left, are Hastings, WCEF Chair Todd Ferrante and Superintendent of Schools Lou Taylor. Submitted Photos