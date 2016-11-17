Cops And Courts – November 18, 2016

First-Degree Assault Charge For Knife Threat

OCEAN CITY — An Ocean City man was arrested on first-degree assault and other charges last weekend after allegedly threatening a female victim with a knife.

Around 7:45 p.m. last Saturday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer responded to a residence on Colonial Avenue for a reported assault that had occurred. The officer met with a female victim who told police her friend had called 911. The victim told police another female friend had called her the day before upset and crying about her current living situation. The victim’s friend had been living with a male, identified as Randolph Main, Jr., 44, of Ocean City, and another female.

The victim’s friend stayed over the night before, but when the victim woke up early Saturday morning, her friend was gone. The victim texted her friend to see if she was okay and got a return text message from Main stating he was going to come over to her house in five minutes and “kick her [expletive deleted],” according to police reports.

A short time later, the victim saw Main and another woman from the other residence walking down the street toward her. According to police reports, Main told the other woman to kick the victim’s [expletive deleted] or he would. At that point, the other woman came at the victim as if she was going to punch her, according to police reports. The victim wrestled the other woman to the ground in self-defense, and while the two were on the ground, Main allegedly began to kick the victim in the head, ribs and face.

Main approached her and pulled out a knife, holding it to her forehead. The victim told police Main then held the knife from the left side of her head to her right eye.

According to police reports, the victim had several injuries including a small cut above her right eye and a small cut on the left side of her head along with various scrapes, bruises and abrasions.

A search of Main revealed the knife. When police spoke with Main, he told officers he was upset when his roommate had stayed out all night, and when he asked the initial victim about her whereabouts via text message, she threatened to call Social Services on him. Main told police he then went over to the victim’s residence to talk to her about the text, which is when the altercation occurred. Based on all of the evidence and testimony, Main was arrested and charged with first-degree assault on the initial victim and second-degree assault on the second victim who attempted to intervene, along with reckless endangerment and carrying a concealed deadly weapon.

Vehicle Overturns In Woods

BERLIN — A Delaware man was arrested on drunk-driving and other charges last weekend after he was found sitting on the ground with his vehicle overturned in the woods near South Point.

Around 5:40 p.m. last Sunday, a Worcester County Sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to a reported single-vehicle crash with injuries at South Point Road near Bay Landing Drive. When the officer arrived, he observed an individual later identified as Matthew Hill, 27, of Dover, Del., sitting on the ground being supported by another male individual.

The deputy also observed a silver Saturn Vue upside down in the woods approximately 10 feet from the roadway. The deputy contacted Hill and detected an odor of alcoholic beverage. The officer also observed an open container of alcohol in the vehicle. Hill refused treatment from emergency medical services.

Hill was charged with driving while impaired. It was also determined he was wanted on an outstanding bench warrant.

Local Cocaine Dealer Busted

OCEAN CITY — A West Ocean City man was arrested on cocaine distribution charges last week.

Last Thursday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer on traffic patrol in the area of 5th Street observed a driver, later identified as Paul Henri, 36, of West Ocean City, talking on his cell phone while driving. The officer also noted the vehicle’s tags had been expired since September. The officer followed Henri until he pulled his vehicle into an alley behind a restaurant.

The officer observed another individual exit the rear of the restaurant and get into Henri’s vehicle. Henri then drove around the block and started heading south on Philadelphia Avenue. The officer followed Henri and conducted a traffic stop in the area of 14th Street for the expired registration.

Based on the evidence, the OCPD officer called for a K-9 unit, which conducted a sweep of Henri’s vehicle for the presence of narcotics and the sweep resulted in a positive alert. The officers conducted a search of the vehicle and located a black bag in the back seat under a large sweatshirt. OCPD officers found an ounce of cocaine with an estimated street value of $2,850. Next to the black case was a digital scale. Based on the amount of cocaine and the scale, Henri was taken into custody on suspicion of possession with intent to distribute the narcotic.

OCPD officer continued to search the vehicle and found cocaine residue and the ripped-off corners of baggies throughout the car including in the center console, the driver’s side floor and a red book bag. OCPD officers interviewed Henri, who told police he intended to sell the ounce of cocaine to friends and co-workers. Henri also gave consent to the OCPD officers to search his cell phone, which included numerous text messages regarding the sale of cocaine to various different people over the course of the last several months. Henri was charged with possession of cocaine and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Harassment Suspect Located

OCEAN CITY — An Ocean City man was arrested on harassment charges last week after a months-long pattern of making contact with a resort woman dating back to August.

Back on Aug. 8, an Ocean City woman went to Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) headquarters in the Public Safety Building to report an individual identified as Stanley Martin, 57, of no fixed address, had been harassing her and she wanted it to stop. The victim told police she had met Martin four years earlier when she moved to Ocean City with her son and Martin had taken her in, helping her find a job and a place to live.

After the victim and her son moved in with Martin, he began telling people she was his girlfriend and they had a romantic relationship, but the victim said there had never been anything remotely romantic between her and Martin. The victim told police she and her son had moved out of Martin’s residence after one month and found accommodations elsewhere, but the pattern of harassment and stalking continued.

On one occasion, Martin left a note on the victim’s windshield. During the same week, Martin allegedly dropped off a letter at the victim’s son’s place of employment. On another occasion, Martin allegedly went to the victim’s therapist in an attempt to gain personal information about her. On yet another occasion, Martin allegedly sent Facebook messages to the victim’s mother and sister imploring them to tell the victim he wanted to meet with her.

In September, the victim and her son were eating at a Boardwalk restaurant when Martin appeared and leaned over a glass retaining wall near their table and attempted to talk to them. The victim used her cell phone to contact police, but Martin fled the area on foot up the Boardwalk and by the time police arrived, he was nowhere to be found.

The victim told police after Martin’s continued pattern of harassment, she was concerned the situation could escalate because of his past criminal history. After a continued pattern of harassment was reported to OCPD officers in mid-October, police eventually located Martin last week. He was charged with harassment and a continued pattern of conduct.