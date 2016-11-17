Decatur Golfer Kristick Temple Bound

Decatur’s Matt Kristick has signed a letter of intent to continue his athletic and academic career at Temple University in Philadelphia. Pictured above is Kristick (center) with his family and coaches. Photo by Shawn Soper

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur varsity golf standout Matt Kristick last week signed a national letter of intent to continue his academic and athletic career next year at Temple University.

Kristick has certainly left his mark on the Decatur golf program. The senior captain was named All-Bayside Conference in each of his four years and was also a qualifier for the Maryland state championships in each of his four years. He will take his game to Division I Temple next year.

“Matt is the first Division I golfer I’ve coached in my 19 years here at Decatur,” said Coach Matt Krall. “We’ll definitely miss his presence and there will be a void on our team.”

Kristick medaled in 10 matches during his career at Decatur and was captain of the team the last four years. While Kristick was at Decatur, the team won three Bayside championships and three District 8 championships. Kristick also plays varsity basketball.