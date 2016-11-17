Du-All Service Company And Rommel’s Ace Hardware Team Up To Donate Toys To Toys For Tots

by
11-18-color-community-b-web

Jim Karl from Du-All Service Company has teamed up with Rommel’s Ace Hardware to donate toys to the local Toys For Tots. Unwrapped toys may be dropped off at the 47th Street and 94th Street BB&T locations in Ocean City. Pictured, from left, are Richard Hyson from the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots, Conner Chavis from Ace, Matt Watson from Ace with son Carson, Jim Karl from Du-All Service Company, Susan McGinty from BB&T and Kristen Dinkins from Ace with son Adyn.