Five Worcester Fall Teams Win Titles

Worcester Prep’s varsity field hockey team was one of five Mallard teams to win ESIAC championships this fall. Pictured above, first row, from left are Coach Katy Hopkins, Kathleen Emche, Ava Schwartz, Regan Lingo, Eva Parks, Leigh Lingo, Macayla Costleigh, and Coach Katie Oxenreider. Pictured back row, from left are Coach Brittany Mitchell, Hailee Arrington, Ally Elerding, Virginia Bateman, Rylie Carey, Ally Matha, Ronnie Ferrell, Hope Sens, Maya Natesan, Abbi Nechay, Hana Miller, and Molly McCormick. Submitted photo

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s fall sports teams enjoyed a remarkable season with five teams winning their respective Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) championships.

The Mallards’ boys’ varsity soccer team won its ESIAC tournament championship, beating Holly Grove, 3-1, in the title game. The Worcester boys finished the season with an outstanding 13-1 record, their only loss coming to Delaware power Cape Henlopen.

Worcester’s girls’ varsity soccer team also won its ESIAC tournament championship, beating old rival Saints Peter and Paul in the title game. The Mallards lost to the Sabres in their first meeting in the regular season, but came back to beat Saints Peter and Paul in the last week of the regular season and then topping the Sabres again in the ESIAC championship game.

Worcester Prep’s varsity field hockey team also won its conference championship, beating Holly Grove, 1-0, on a late goal in the title game. Hailee Arrington scored the game-winner with just over five minutes remaining in the contest and the Mallards held on the rest of the way to claim the championship.

Worcester Prep also won the first-ever ESIAC championship in boys’ and girls’ cross country. Worcester added cross country last year for the first time as an official sport and this fall marked the first time a championship meet was held. Both the boys and girls varsity cross country teams won their respective championships. The seven schools in the ESIAC include Worcester Prep, Delmarva Christian, Gunston, Holly Grove, Salisbury Christian, the Salisbury School and Saints Peter and Paul, which competes in girls’ sports only.