Greene Turtle To Host Thanksgiving 5K

WEST OCEAN CITY- The third annual Greene Turtle Thanksgiving 5K is set for next Saturday, November 26, at the Greene Turtle in West Ocean City.

The annual race, sponsored by the Greene Turtle West and produced by OC Tri Running, gets underway on Thanksgiving weekend. The race starts and ends at the Greene Turtle in West Ocean City and the course winds its way through the neighborhoods in the community. The race begins at 8:30 a.m. and concludes with a post-race party and awards ceremony at the Turtle around 10:30 a.m. Registration is $25 in advance and $30 on race day. Awards will be given to the top overall men’s and women’s finishers along with the top male and female runners in several age groups.