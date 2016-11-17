K-Kids Kiwanis Student Leadership Club Guest Speakers At Kiwanis Club Meeting

The guest speakers at a recent weekly meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City were from the K-Kids Kiwanis Student Leadership Club at Showell Elementary School. Pictured, from left, are Club President Barb Peletier, Showell K-Kids Club advisor Evy Collins and Jackie Todd, club advisor to the K-Kids.