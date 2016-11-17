Memorial Hosts Annual Veterans Day Ceremony

The rifle volley is performed by members of American Legion Synepuxent Post 166. Photo by Bethany Hooper

OCEAN PINES – Residents and visitors alike gathered in droves to the Worcester County Veterans Memorial last Friday morning it what seemed like a jovial celebration.

The sun was shining, people were laughing and a crisp autumn wind blew in every direction.

But as attendees took their seats, a more somber attitude settled over the crowd.

On the 11th hour, on the 11th day, of the 11th month, the 12th Annual Veterans Day Ceremony commenced.

Spectators in the crowd proudly donned their patriotic apparel, but even more pronounced were the men and women who represented their service with sweatshirts, hats and even uniforms.

Students from Stephen Decatur High School’s NJROTC presented the colors and American Legion Post 166 junior members Kendahl Parsons, Lindsay Birckhead-Morton, and Addison and Delaney McDaniel led the Pledge of Allegiance, before Nathan Pearson, keynote speaker and past commander and chaplain of Post 166, addressed the crowd.

Like many others in the audience, Pearson, a World War II veteran, understood the sacrifice that many have made.

“Serving in the military is more than service,” he said. “One goes into the military classified as 1-A, very physically fit. But one may come out of the military with scars that are very visible or scars that are very invisible.”

Pearson continued.

“Anyone that goes into service probably had their education interrupted,” he added. “That is sacrifice. Anyone that goes into the service probably had their career interrupted. That, ladies and gentleman, is sacrifice. And those who went into the service definitely had their lives interrupted in order that they may protect and defend the freedoms we enjoy today in this great nation. That is sacrifice.”

At the conclusion of the ceremony, singers with the Delmarva Chorus individually recognized each branch of the military with each service man and woman standing for recognition.

Nurse Corps Lt. j.g. Dianne Tanner, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lou Ann Trummel and Spc. Sandra McAbee also recognized the men and women who died serving their country by laying a wreath at the flag pole, where it stayed for the remainder of the event.

“This is a place for our military flags and the flag of the U.S. stars and stripes to remind us of how fortunate we are to be citizens of this great nation,” Pearson said. “This is the place where the community and military groups can celebrate the national holidays. And most importantly, it is a place where veterans will always be remembered.”

At the end of the ceremony Retired Marine Corps Lt. Col. Richard Tanner performed taps on his bugle as members of American Legion Synepuxent Post 166 performed the rifle volley.

Family, friends and spectators who accompanied the veterans for the ceremony left in a different manner than when they arrived.

Some lingered to admire the Veterans Memorial while others stayed to take pictures with family members.

But at the end of the event, the only things that remained were the flags, empty chairs and 1,930 veteran names etched on brick, pavers and benches throughout the memorial.

Another event of this size will not occur until May, when thousands from the community will come to honor the fallen soldiers on Memorial Day.

“God bless this special place,” Pearson said. “God bless this great nation. And God bless our veterans who have demonstrated that they would protect and defend the freedoms this nation enjoys.”