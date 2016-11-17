OC Elementary School Holds 3rd Annual Heavenly Hats Spirit Day

Ocean City Elementary School held its 3rd Annual Heavenly Hats Spirit Day on Thursday, Oct. 20.  For just a $1 donation, each student had the privilege of wearing his or her favorite hat to school to positively impact the lives of those facing cancer. OCES raised $532 for the cause. Pictured are students Carrie Deem and Zoe Hinkle.