OC Elementary School Holds 3rd Annual Heavenly Hats Spirit Day

BERLIN – Atlantic General Hospital Foundation unveiled the name of the hospital’s new cancer center at the Foundation’s annual Thanks for Giving event on Wednesday. Michelle Fager, co-chair of the Atlantic General Campaign for the Future, announced that the new cancer center will be named the John H. “Jack” Burbage, Jr. Regional Cancer Care Center… Read more »
OCEAN CITY — Many resort oceanfront property owners could be getting a kick-back on exorbitant flood insurance premiums after a federal agency agreed there were flaws in the mapping of Ocean City’s most vulnerable areas. Ocean City officials learned last week FEMA had agreed to adjust the maps after reviewing the Letter of Map Revision… Read more »
OCEAN CITY — The dune-style median fence project for Coastal Highway continues to move forward and will likely be completed by Memorial Day weekend of next year, State Highway Administration (SHA) officials told the Mayor and Council this week. SHA District Engineer Donnie Drewer and Assistant District Engineer Dallas Baker on Tuesday briefed the Mayor… Read more »
OCEAN CITY — The Town of Ocean City will start to brighten for the holidays this week, when the Winterfest of Lights radiates the town during its 24th year at Northside Park. Previously named a prestigious Top 100 Event by American Bus Association and voted “Maryland’s Finest Holiday Tradition” by Maryland Life Magazine, Winterfest of… Read more »