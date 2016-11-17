Pine’eer Club Sponsors “Autumn Blessing” Foam Pumpkins For Berlin Senior Center Clients To Decorate

The clients at the Berlin Senior Center decorated foam pumpkins with the caption “Autumn Blessing” printed on them. They added leaves, acorns and scarecrow embellishments to complete a decoration that will last through the fall season. The crafts were sponsored by the Pine’eer Craft Club of Ocean Pines.