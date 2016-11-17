Police Still Seeking Public’s Help With Suspected Fatal Hit-And-Run

BERLIN — Nearly one week after an unidentified body was found deceased in a roadside ravine between Route 50 and Route 707, the victim has not been identified and the Maryland State Police (MSP) is still seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in the alleged fatal hit-and-run incident.

MSP investigators from the Berlin barrack are investigating an apparent fatal hit-and-run incident late last Thursday or early Friday morning. Around noon last Friday, MSP received a 911 call from a motorist who had stopped to investigate what he believed was a dead deer.

What the motorist discovered, however, was a deceased individual lying along a service road that runs parallel to the highway in front of the Glen Riddle community. Troopers immediately responded and initiated a death investigation.

The preliminary investigation determined the fatality may have been the result of a hit-and-run crash due to the physical evidence and debris left at the scene. As of mid-week, the victim had not been yet been identified by the Maryland State Police, nor was any suspect in the alleged hit-and-run incident identified although the investigation is ongoing.

As the MSP CRASH team continues the investigation, police are asking for any witnesses with information relevant to the incident to contact the MSP Berlin barrack at 410-641-3101. The Lower Eastern Shore Crime Solvers are offering a reward up to $1,000 for any information that leads to the arrest of the individual responsible for the crime. Lower Eastern Shore Crime Solvers can be reached at 410-548-1776.