Price To Take Taylor’s Old Job, As Superintendent Selects His Replacement

Steve Price

NEWARK – Education officials announced this week that Steve Price, longtime head of transportation for the school system, would be taking on the role of chief operating officer.

Price, who has worked for Worcester County Public Schools (WCPS) since 1996, will take over the chief operating officer/assistant superintendent for administration position formerly held by Lou Taylor now that he has been appointed superintendent.

“I appreciate the opportunity and look forward to working with you,” Price told the school board after its members officially approved his appointment Tuesday.

Taylor, who worked closely with Price at both Stephen Decatur High School and at the WCPS central office, praised the appointment and said he’d been honored to make the recommendation.

“At the heart of every decision I make, I ask myself what would be the best option for the kids of Worcester County,” Taylor said in a news release. “Today, I am fully confident that the recommendation of Steve Price to become the chief operating officer for WCPS is the right choice for our students. Throughout his career, I have seen his commitment to the well-being of the students in our schools.”

Price, a graduate of Salisbury University, started in Worcester County as an alternative education teacher at Stephen Decatur High in 1996. He was eventually appointed to the post of assistant principal there, a position he held until 2004. At that time he took over as supervisor of maintenance and transportation for the school system. After the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting in 2012, Price was also tasked with student safety and security. School system officials credit Price with strengthening the relationship between WCPS and law enforcement.

Price said he was humbled to be a part of the school system’s leadership team.

“This is my 20th year within this school system and I have been honored to be a part of this community since my first day,” he said. “To now become an integral part of the team to shape WCPS’ future is thrilling for me.”