Ravens Roost #58 Donates To Dash Inn To Help Their Mission Of Feeding 10 Local Families Thanksgiving Meals

Ravens Roost #58 Secretary Rose Ray, right, presented Linda Prettyman and Greg Grevey of the Dash Inn in Willards with $500 to aid in their mission of feeding 10 local needy families Thanksgiving meals.