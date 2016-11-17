Seahawk Hurler Chooses USC-Sumter

Decatur standout Will Sass last week signed a national letter of intent to continue his career next year at the University of South Carolina-Sumter. Pictured above, Sass (center) signs his letter of intent with his family by his side. Photo by Shawn Soper

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur rising senior baseball standout Will Sass last week signed a national letter of intent to continue his athletic and academic career at the University of South Carolina-Sumter next year.

Sass, a tall right-handed pitcher dominated Bayside competition last year with his overpowering fastball. He will take his game, and his academic career, to the Division I University of South Carolina-Sumter next year and is expected to compete almost right away for a spot in the starting rotation.

“Will is a very good pitcher and we expect him to continue that at his next stop in college,” said Decatur Coach Rick Ferro. “He is a gifted young man in the classroom and on the baseball field and we wish him the very best.”