Seahawk Standout Aluma Heading To Wofford

Decatur standout center Keve Aluma last week signed a national letter of intent to continue his career at Wofford next year. Aluma (center) signed the letter of intent surrounded by parents and family. Photo by Shawn Soper

BERLIN- Decatur standout rising senior Keve Aluma last week formally committed to Wofford College with the signing of a letter of intent after informally announcing his decision to continue his athletic and academic career at the South Carolina school earlier this fall.

Aluma, a 6’8” senior at Decatur, was heavily recruited throughout the summer by several Division I schools before announcing his decision in September to commit to Wofford College. Aluma announced the decision after working out at Decatur in front of scouts from a handful of programs considered to be finalists including Loyola of Maryland, UMES, UMass-Lowell and Wofford.

“This is a special day for our program,” Coach B.J. Johnson said last week. “Keve’s dedication to academics and athletics put him in the position he is in today. We expect him to be a vital part of leading us to the state championship this year.”

Aluma was the center on Decatur’s deep and talented 2015-2016 team that reached the state 3A championship game last season after a wild run through the regional and state playoffs. The Seahawks ultimately fell to C.M. Wright, 51-49, in overtime in the state championship game. Aluma was named First Team-All Bayside Conference after a standout junior season. Surrounded by a deep and talented team, Aluma and the Seahawks have some unfinished business entering the upcoming season as they attempt to return to the state title game.

Next season, Aluma will take his game to Wofford College in Spartansburg, S.C. The Division I Terriers play in the Southern Conference and have been a recent regular entrant in the NCAA men’s Division I basketball championship tournament. Wofford reached the NCAA tournament in 2010, 2011, 2014 and 2015.