Teacher Faces Sex Abuse Charge

by
Austin Martin
BERLIN — A Stephen Decatur High School teacher last Thursday was charged with alleged sex abuse of a minor and sexual solicitation of a minor and has been placed on administrative leave indefinitely.

Social Studies teacher Austin Martin, 26, of Berlin, was formally charged in District Court with sex abuse of a minor and sexual solicitation of a minor. According to the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation (WCBI), it was reported to authorities Nov. 7 that Martin had engaged in an extended inappropriate text communication with the juvenile female student.

A preliminary hearing for Martin is tentatively set for Nov. 22. In the meantime, the Worcester County Board of Education issued a statement.

“Worcester County Public Schools is aware of the investigation into Stephen Decatur High School teacher Austin Martin,” said Coordinator of Public Relations and Special Program Carrie N. Sterrs. “When the school system was made aware of this matter, Mr. Austin was immediately placed on administrative leave until further notice. The safety and security of our students is of the utmost importance to our school system, and we will continue to be proactive and steadfast in ensuring our learning environments are safe for the children of Worcester County.”

