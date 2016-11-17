Things I Like – November 18, 2016

AGH’s New Cancer Center To Be Named After Jack Burbage BERLIN – Atlantic General Hospital Foundation unveiled the name of the hospital’s new cancer center at the Foundation’s annual Thanks for Giving event on Wednesday. Michelle Fager, co-chair of the Atlantic General Campaign for the Future, announced that the new cancer center will be named the John H. “Jack” Burbage, Jr. Regional Cancer Care Center… Read more »

FEMA's Decision To Adjust Flood Zone Maps Called 'Critical Win For Ocean City' OCEAN CITY — Many resort oceanfront property owners could be getting a kick-back on exorbitant flood insurance premiums after a federal agency agreed there were flaws in the mapping of Ocean City's most vulnerable areas. Ocean City officials learned last week FEMA had agreed to adjust the maps after reviewing the Letter of Map Revision…

OC's Median Fence Project Expected To Start In Early '17 OCEAN CITY — The dune-style median fence project for Coastal Highway continues to move forward and will likely be completed by Memorial Day weekend of next year, State Highway Administration (SHA) officials told the Mayor and Council this week. SHA District Engineer Donnie Drewer and Assistant District Engineer Dallas Baker on Tuesday briefed the Mayor…