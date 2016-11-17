We Remember Those We Have Lost – November 18, 2016

Mary Suzanne Street

CHESTERTOWN — Mary Suzanne Street, 77, passed peacefully surrounded by her children on Nov. 11, 2016.

She was born in Amarillo, Texas to George and Harvel Turner in 1939, moved to Maryland as a young girl, graduated from Montgomery Blair High School and attended American University prior to starting her family. Over the years, she continued her education, taking classes and attending lectures fulfilling her varied interests in art, history, etc. She enjoyed a successful career as a real estate agent in Maryland and Virginia; then briefly worked for IBM as an executive assistant prior to retiring to Chestertown on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. In retirement, she provided grant support for Sumner Hall, a rich part of the community’s history as it is one of only two existing African-American Grand Army of the Republic. She was an active volunteer at Chestertown RiverArts a local place for exhibits, classes, lectures and special events. She loved art and was surrounded by her favorite pieces in her beautiful cottage home.

She is survived by her immediate family, including daughters Terri Street, Lisa Street, Michele Street and son Chris Street and grandchildren Dan Baumgardner, Leah Barrantes, Cory Street, Cody Hanna and Chase Hanna. We will all greatly miss our conversations with her, her smile, laugh and love.

In lieu of flowers, Suzanne requested donations be made to Sumner Hall or Chestertown RiverArts. Join us in remembering the vibrant and loving spirit she shared with all who knew her. The family will have a celebration of life gathering on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016 from 1-5 p.m. at 208 Queen Anne Club Drive, Stevensville, Md. 21666.

Wanda Etta Walter

BERLIN — Wanda Etta Walter, age 85, died Tuesday, Nov. 8 2016, at her home.

Born in Frazer County, Ky., she was the daughter of the late Everett Mercer and Lula Mae Burton Mercer. She was preceded in death by a son, Carl Gee. She is survived by her daughters Brenda Kinsey of Berlin and Etta Rickell and husband Robert of Pasadena, and her son Earl Gee of Danville, Va. There are seven grandchildren, Julene Krenzer, William Kinsey III, Angel Mays, James Blankenship, Jr., Christopher Gee, Michael Gee and Erin Gee, and two great-grandchildren, Christian Kinsey and Tallulah Mays. She was preceded in death by her nine siblings, Ina Patricia Mercer, Stanley Mercer, Oscar Mercer, Earl Mercer, Arthur Mercer, Laura Mercer Atkinson, Raymond Mercer, Ovaline Mercer Carrender and Everett Lee Mercer.

Mrs. Walter had worked in the mailroom for Advertising Distribution of Maryland. She enjoyed gardening, travel, country music, playing cards, decorating her home and caring for her many pets.

Cremation followed her death. No formal services are planned at this time. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. A donation in her memory may be made to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, Md. 21804. Letters of condolence may be sent via www.burbagefuneralhome.com

William F. Wielert

OCEAN CITY — William F. (Bill) Wielert, age 89, of Ocean City and Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., was called home to our Lord and Savior on Oct. 31, 2016.

Born Oct. 31, 1927 to the late William E and Ella May (Healy) and raised in Baltimore, he was a graduate of Poly High School. He enlisted into the Navy in 1945. He lived in the DC area, working and retiring from General Electric Medical Systems.

He moved to Florida in 1980 and was a consultant for Southern Florida X-ray.

He loved to summer in Ocean City and was an avid tennis player and golfer. He liked to travel, especially by train. His favorite hobbies were computers and genealogy. He was a member of the VFW and the BPO Elks Lodge #2409. He worshiped at St. Coleman’s Catholic Church in Pompano Beach, Fla. and St. Luke’s in Ocean City.

He was preceded in death by brother James (KIA Korea), sisters Margaret M Mulligan and Barbara J Depew and her husband James F., by friend and companion Helga Hunter, former wife Doris (Wills) Wielert and son Martin J.

He is survived by daughter Terry of Crofton, sons Malcolm of Bowie and Mitch of Ocean City, former sister-in-law Catherine Wills and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be announced at a future date.

Services provided by Neptune Society of Pompano Beach, Fla.

Ellen Weber Shultz

SALISBURY — Ellen Weber Shultz, 96, died Nov. 12 at her home in Salisbury.

She was born Aug. 22, 1920 in Brecknock Township, Pa., one of five children, to Harry and Annie Good Weber. Her Mennonite family had deep roots in Lancaster County, and she drew upon that peaceful and resourceful heritage throughout her life. She was a spirited and inquisitive girl, and interested in the world, traits that led to the warm, wise, and witty woman she became.

She graduated from Denver High School and the Reading Hospital School of Nursing, and practiced nursing at hospitals in Reading and in Amarillo, Texas, and later for doctors in Berlin and Ocean City.

A constant reader and gardener, she was active in her community. In Berlin, where she and her late husband, Luther Shultz, lived for many years until 2001. She led Brownie and Girl Scouts troops, was a volunteer in school events and the local library and a member of the Buckingham Presbyterian Church. She helped develop the American Field Service exchange student program in local schools and welcomed students from Greece, Uruguay and France to join her family for their stays. She continued those friendships through the years. With her husband, she started the Delmarva Orchid Society and led Great Books book groups. In Salisbury, she was an active member of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. She was a crossword puzzle whiz.

She married Luther Shultz in January 1944 in Reading. They moved to Berlin in 1952. Together they enjoyed traveling and gardening. They raised four children. She created a welcoming home that was often full of her children’s friends, whether her children were home or not.

Mrs. Shultz is survived by two daughters, Judith Burns of Salisbury and Mary Shultz and her husband, Carl Goldhagen, of New York and Girdletree, and two sons, David Shultz and his wife, Stephanie Shultz of Delmar and Michael Shultz and his wife, Catherine Shultz, of Annapolis. She has seven grandchildren, Patricia Backer and her husband, Jason Backer, of Berlin, Amy Farozic of Pittsville, Ellen Shultz and her husband, Richard Marsden, of New York, Christopher Shultz of Annapolis, Abraham Shultz of Littleton, Mass., Rachel Shultz and her husband Reece Thornbery of Chicago and Benjamin Shultz of Denton, Texas. She has four great-grandchildren, Cleo Jones of Pittsville, Camden and Rory Shultz of Annapolis, and James Marsden of New York; a sister, Elsie, wife of James Knoll, Willow Valley, Pa.; and a brother, Edgar Weber, husband of Barbara, Mims, Fla. In addition to her husband, her brothers, Earl and Eugene Weber, preceded her in death.

A memorial service will be held Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Salisbury at 2812 Old Ocean City Road.

Contributions may be made in her memory to Coastal Hospice or the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Salisbury.

Mark Andrew Ludwig

BERLIN — Mark Andrew Ludwig, age 78, died on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016 at his home.

Born in Pittsburgh, Pa., he was the son of the late Mark and Elizabeth Bruner Ludwig. He is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Roberta Ludwig, and daughters Linda Gibson and future husband Bill Kramer of Ft. Meade, Md., Susan Jacobs and her husband Jerry of Frederick, MD, Donna Krukowski and her husband Rod of King George, Va., and brother David Ludwig of Pittsburgh. There are four grandchildren, Shelly, Brittany, Rod, Jr., Kyle, and four great-grandchildren, Denver, Madaline, Jaxson, Ryley. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Ryan.

Mr. Ludwig had served in the United States Army Reserve, and had worked and lived in Washington, DC as a service manager in the automotive industry, retiring to the Eastern Shore 14 years ago. He was a member of Holy Savior Catholic Church, and Boggs-Disharoon American Legion Post 123 in Berlin. Mark enjoyed going to the gym and the casinos, and was an avid Pittsburgh Pirate fan.

A mass of Christian Burial was held Nov. 16 at Holy Savior Catholic Church in Ocean City. A donation in his memory may be made to: Worcester Addiction Cooperative Service Center Heroin Program, 11827 Ocean Gateway, Berlin, Md. 21811. Letters of condolence may be sent via www.burbagefuneralhome.com.