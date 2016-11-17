What’s Your Sign? November 18, 2016

ARIES (March 21 to April 19): This is a good time to let that intrepid Aries temperament take charge. Your strong leadership will help settle those still-unresolved situations. Support comes from a surprising source.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Your problem-solving talents shine as you move to cool down heated emotions. You also inspire trust in all parties when you act with careful consideration of their feelings.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): That long-delayed commitment begins to look better to you. But there’s still a crucial fact or two you need to know about it. A health problem needs to be taken care of.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Don’t waste time trying to learn why someone you relied on is wavering in his or her support of your stand on a workplace issue. Move on with the help of more steadfast allies.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Relationships enter a brighter period, both at home and in the workplace. Prospects also look good for single Leos and Leonas, who can expect a welcome visit from Cupid.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Those mixed signals that were complicating your life are giving way now to clear, definitive guidelines. This makes it easier for you to weigh your options and make decisions.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Ask your partner for an explanation of what seems to be a sign of strain in your relationship. The sooner you understand the problem, the sooner you can both act to resolve it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): A new challenge in the workplace holds an exciting promise for the future. But be aware of the fact that you haven’t been told about all the demands you might have to meet.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Your financial picture brightens as you get into sorting out realistic goals and those that are not reachable at this time. “Caution” remains your fiscal watchword.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): You’re deep into your new project, and that’s just fine. But don’t neglect your family and friends. Spending time with people you care for is always a wise investment.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Past feelings are suddenly reawakened. This could make you emotionally vulnerable. Be careful about decisions you might be asked to make at this time.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): You’ve come to a place where you’ll be facing important decisions that can affect your future. Rely on your strong moral compass to guide you toward making the right choices.

BORN THIS WEEK: You’re gifted with both natural wisdom and wit — a good combination for success as a writer or teacher and, most importantly, a parent.

