Winterfest Of Lights Opens For Season Thursday

OCEAN CITY — The Town of Ocean City will start to brighten for the holidays this week, when the Winterfest of Lights radiates the town during its 24th year at Northside Park.

Previously named a prestigious Top 100 Event by American Bus Association and voted “Maryland’s Finest Holiday Tradition” by Maryland Life Magazine, Winterfest of Lights is a winter paradise for the whole family to enjoy.

The highlight of the event is the Winterfest Express, which takes guests on a ride through a mile-long animated wonderland of dazzling lights and spectacular displays, including the Twelve Days of Christmas and additional fairytale favorites. Christmas carols float through the air and throughout the Winterfest Village, which is located inside a festive and heated pavilion.

After the trip on the Winterfest Express, visitors can celebrate the spirit of the season by sipping hot chocolate from The OC Recreation Boosters Café or browse the Yukon Cornelius Gift Shop for that special stocking stuffer or OC souvenir. In addition, guests can capture classic Winterfest photos by visiting several Instagram Hot Spots with classic Boardwalk favorites including a roller coaster car, a carousel horse and a Haunted House cart from Trimper’s Amusements.

Kids of all ages can also visit Santa with a holiday wish list and meet Mrs. Claus, who makes her second appearance at Winterfest. While. Santa is all about giving to others as a sign of appreciation, Mrs. Claus is there to spread her wisdom on staying healthy and lending a helping hand. This iconic couple will be on site to delight adults and kids alike through Dec. 23.

The special opening ceremony, which kicks off at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, at Northside Park’s Winterfest Village at 127th Street and the bay, is free and open to the public. The ceremony features Ocean City Elementary School’s “OC Stars” performing holiday songs and dance. In addition, Mayor Rick Meehan will “flip the switch” to light the Christmas tree and officially open the Winterfest of Lights. Even Santa will make a surprise appearance for the opening ceremony, which will feature free rides on the Winterfest Express train for the remainder of the evening.

Winterfest of Lights is located at Northside Park, 125th Street & the Bay. The hours of operation will be Sunday-Thursday from 5:30-9:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5:30-10:30 p.m. Admission is $5 for those 12 years and older and free for those 11 years and younger.