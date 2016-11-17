Worcester Prep Holds Assembly Recognizing Top Middle School Sports Awards Winners

Worcester Preparatory School held an assembly recently to recognize top middle school sports award winners. Left, boys sports winners included, front from left, Nick Hearne (7th Grade Soccer Most Improved), Brice Richins (7th Grade Soccer M.V.P.), Mac Gates (7th Grade Soccer Coaches Award) and Kaden Mault (Golf Most Improved); and, back, Adison Browne (Golf Coaches Award), Vincent Petrera (8th Grade Soccer M.V.P.), Graham McColgan (8th Grade Soccer Coaches Award) and Jacob Osias (8th Grade Soccer Most Improved).

Right, middle school girls award winners were, front from left, Waverly Choy (Soccer Coaches Award), Hanna Evans (Field Hockey Most Improved), Sophia Ludt (Golf M.V.P.) and Sydney Stebenne (Field Hockey Coaches Award); and, back, Natalie Foxwell (Soccer Most Improved), C.C. Lizas (Soccer M.V.P.) and Tenley Pelot (Field Hockey M.V.P.).