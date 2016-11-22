Authorities Nab Wanted Woman After Search Effort

BERLIN — Less than two days after an unsuccessful search by air and land last Friday, local law enforcement members were able to locate a wanted woman in a West Ocean City residence early Sunday.

Last Friday, a Worcester County Sheriff’s deputy recognized Kimberly Hinkley, 50, of Ocean City, walking in the area of Route 50 and Jerry Mack Road as an individual wanted on a variety of charges in connected with an attempted stabbing earlier in the week. When Hinkley saw police, she fled the area, touching off a large search effort.

According to a press release from the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, deputies, Maryland State Police troopers, Ocean City police and a Maryland State Police helicopter began a search. A K-9 track was initiated and was directing deputies to the east toward Ocean City.

After the K-9 lost the trail and the aerial search came up empty, the effort was suspended Friday afternoon.

On Nov. 15, the alleged stabbing incident took place, and Hinkley was charged with attempted second degree murder, first degree assault, second degree assault, reckless endangerment and dangerous weapon with intent to injure. Since she was unable to be located, a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Late Saturday night, the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from Ocean City police that Hinkley was hiding out in a home on Old Bridge Road in West Ocean City. Acting on that information, deputies arrived at the residence around 4 a.m. Sunday and took her into custody without incident. Hinkley was transported to the commissioner and held on bond.