Hit-And-Run Victim Identified; Police Still Looking For Public’s Help With Leads

BERLIN – Maryland State Police investigators from the Berlin barrack have identified the victim in the fatal hit and run in Worcester County.

The deceased victim is identified as Carlos Enrique Morales Barrios, 49, of Ocean City. Emergency medical personnel pronounced him deceased at the scene.

On Friday, Nov. 11, around noon, police received a 911 call from a motorist who had stopped to investigate what he thought was a dead deer lying in a grassy ravine between Route 707 and Route 50 in Worcester County. Upon his discovery, he immediately called state police at the Berlin Barrack.

Troopers immediately responded to the scene and immediately initiated a death investigation. Due to the physical evidence and debris left at the scene, police believed injuries to the victim were the result of a hit and run crash.

Police continue the investigation into this incident and ask any witnesses with relevant information to contact the Berlin Barrack at 410-641-3101. The Lower Eastern Shore Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776 is offering up to $1,000 for any information leading to an arrest for the person responsible for this crime.