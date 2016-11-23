9th Reindeer Run 5K Set To Return

BERLIN — The 9th Annual Reindeer Run is set to return on Dec. 3 with an early morning start time through downtown Berlin.

The annual race, which has become a fixture on the local holiday schedule since its inception eight years ago, starts in front of The Globe on Broad Street and winds its way through historic Berlin and around the Worcester Prep campus before returning to a finish line at the Burley Oak Brewery.

The 5K start time is 9 a.m. and proceeds from the event will benefit Worcester Youth and Family Services. For more information, email bodybylisa@live.com