A Week In Business – November 25, 2016

The Greater Ocean City Chamber of Commerce and Bank of Delmarva partnered on a ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration on Nov. 15 to mark the completion of a recent remodeling project at 125th Street branch. Part of the remodel was the addition of Community Rooms at the branch where organizations and groups can rent the space to hold their meetings in a modern atmosphere with all the necessary amenities. Chamber and bank officials are pictured at the ribbon cutting. Photo by Jeanette Deskiewicz

Medical Center Changes

BERLIN – Atlantic General Hospital and Health System has announced that the gynecologists and nurse practitioners at Atlantic General Women’s Health in Ocean Pines have moved to the new Atlantic General Women’s Health Center at Atlantic General Medical Center in West Ocean City.

The new offices of Doctors Christine Neto and Kevin J. Lee, Atlantic General’s newest Fellowship trained gynecologist, and nurse practitioners Lisa Bayles and Nicki Akstinas will be located in Unit 8 of Atlantic General Medical Center located at 12308 Ocean Gateway, West Ocean City.

Neto will maintain office hours in Pocomoke as well to ensure continued ease of patient access in the southern part of the county. In addition, Dr. Brandi Musselman will be providing care at the West Ocean City location in the near future, while maintaining her primary practice in Selbyville, Del.

The new Atlantic General Women’s Health Center will provide a convenient location dedicated to providing women’s healthcare services to our growing population. Beginning in January of 2017, the center will offer 3D mammography screening, bone density screening and ultrasound services, conveniently located in the same complex in addition to lab services, minor surgical procedures and routine gynecologic services.

“By bringing women’s health, diagnostic imaging and related services to one location, we are able to provide comprehensive, one-stop care for women in a relaxed, comfortable atmosphere,” said Jim Brannon, Vice President of Professional Services at Atlantic General Hospital.

Partnership Announced

SALISBURY — Peninsula Regional Health Ventures, Inc., a division of the Peninsula Regional Health System, the largest and most experienced health system on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, and Your Doc’s In, the established experts in the delivery of ambulatory urgent care in the region, have announced a partnership to open an urgent care center in Salisbury across from Salisbury University.

The new center will be the first urgent care center on Delmarva collaboratively owned and operated by the two local healthcare leaders. It will be located in the former Horner Honda building on South Salisbury Boulevard. The team there will provide cost-effective, high-quality urgent and occupational health services, giving residents of all ages a new healthcare option on the south side of Salisbury for acute illnesses and injuries that do not require an emergency room visit.

“This is a continuation of the Peninsula Regional Health System’s commitment to offer exceptional healthcare services for the entire Delmarva Peninsula in locations that provide people options close to their homes, in the most appropriate setting, and give them the greatest value for their care,” said Steve Leonard, Vice President of Operations Optimization and Innovation at the health system’s Peninsula Regional Medical Center.

The partnership is also evaluating other locations for a possible expansion to include additional urgent care centers across the Delmarva Peninsula.

“Not every acute illness or injury requires the emergency room. We have the responsibility to be good stewards of our community’s health, and that includes managing the cost of care in this new era of healthcare. We have an outstanding partner in Your Doc’s In as we expand into the urgent care arena and consider new opportunities,” said Christopher C. Hall, Peninsula Regional’s Vice President for Strategy and Business Development/Chief Business Officer.

Your Doc’s In President/CEO Dr. Walter Gianelle added, “This partnership brings together two healthcare experts in the pursuit of a common goal: to provide and expand local extended hours healthcare, and support the needs of our local businesses in multiple community-based facilities.”

The new urgent care center is expected to be open and seeing patients by early summer 2017.

Top Ranking For Realtor

OCEAN CITY — Peck Miller, sales associate for Coldwell Banker Residential 65th Street office, hit the top in sales during the month of September.

Miller is ranked first in the list of Top 100 Mid-Atlantic Sales Associates for September out of 2,250 sales associates serving the region including Leesburg, DC, Reston to Harford and Carroll Counties, Baltimore, Annapolis and the Eastern Shore. He is also ranked fourth in the Top 100 Mid-Atlantic Sales Associates in the year-to-date standings.

With over 30 years of experience in real estate sales and development, Miller has a wealth of knowledge and experience to share with his residential and commercial clients. Having developed, owned and run several successful businesses, including retail stores, restaurants and marinas, Miller is able to provide unique insight and guidance to clients selling, buying or developing commercial properties.

Utility To Lower Rates

SALISBURY — Sandpiper Energy, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, announced that the Public Service Commission of Maryland has approved a settlement agreement associated with its 2015 base rate case filing, which will result in a reduction in its delivery service rates over the next six years.

The agreement also includes an introduction of several new service offerings, including a natural gas compression service for commercial customers and a program to support the use of propane or natural gas in multi-family housing.

“Sandpiper Energy began conversions to natural gas for the majority of its customers in mid-2013. Since that time we have converted more than 3,700 customers, bringing safe, clean and affordable natural gas to many families and businesses in Worcester County,” said Jim Moore, Vice President of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and Sandpiper Energy. “I’m proud that we are able to provide this preferred energy source to the region while reducing rates and introducing new service offerings. We will continue to execute our strategy to bring natural gas to these areas as efficiently and economically as we can, and we look forward to building upon a tradition of reliable service for all our customers.”

The settlement that was just approved includes acceptance of a Natural Gas Compression Service, under which Sandpiper may construct, own and maintain compression facilities for commercial customers who require enhanced pressure for their operations; a Multi-Family Housing Program, which will provide a contribution to builders and developers that select natural gas or propane as a fuel source for multi-family housing; and an extension of the due date for bill payments from 10 days to 20 days from the bill date.

In addition, the approved settlement maintains Sandpiper Energy’s use of a system improvement rate, which is adjusted annually to recover the cost of bare steel replacement and the cost of converting customers to natural gas service.

Account Executive Welcomed

WILLARDS — Atlantic/Smith, Cropper & Deeley (ASC&D) has welcomed Sarah Witkowski as an account executive in the Life & Health Department. She is a licensed agent who coordinates and manages all aspects of employee benefits for ASC&D clients.

Witkowski graduated from Lock Haven University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Science in Recreation Management. She had a concentration in community and commercial business. She brings several years of customer relations and marketing experience working with local area businesses.

Chamber Search Begins

SALISBURY — Kim Gillis, Chairperson of the Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce, has announced the formation of a President/CEO Search Committee. The committee is chaired by Past President John McClellan of SVN-Miller Commercial Real Estate and made up of past presidents and officers of the chamber.

Since 1920, the chamber has been dedicated to promoting a positive business environment by supporting economic development through advocacy, networking, and education. The Search Committee has been tasked with identifying and recommending to the Executive Committee the next President/CEO to lead the State of Maryland’s only Four-Star Accredited Chamber.

“The Chamber has been well served by Past President Ernie Colburn, who will be retiring,” McClellan, said. “Change in leadership like this one warrants a very thorough and deliberate process and we are dedicated to locating the best person for our community and Chamber.”

Interested parties can apply on Career Builder at: https://cb.com/2fAHePc, go to CareerBuilder.com and search “Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce,” or contact BBSI at 410- 546-2020 for more questions.

Designations Earned

BERLIN — Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty recently congratulated REALTOR John (J.D.) Wells on several National Association of REALTORS Designations.

Wells completed a comprehensive course of study to better serve his clients and the real estate profession. Certifications receivced were Resort and Second Home Specialist, Acredited Buyer Representative and e-PRO Certified.

“J.D. excels at all he does and is one of the hardest working agents within our team here at BHHS PenFed Realty. His client testimonials say it all and much more eloquently than I,” said Jay Wise, sales manager for BHHS PenFed Realty.

New Employee Added

OCEAN CITY — Insurance Management Group, Inc. (IMG) has announced that Lori Kellagher, joined the company as a personal Lines insurance manager.

Kellagher joined IMG after several years working in as a personal lines insurance agent on the eastern shore. She earned her CISR in 2013 and is in the process of earning her CIC.

Open House Planned

BERLIN – Atlantic General Hospital and Health System invites the community to an open house and ribbon cutting for the new location of Atlantic General Surgical Associates and Atlantic General Bariatric Center on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

The new offices of Doctors Alae Zarif, Xin Zhong and Meshach Heenatigala, Physician Assistant Daniel Hakeem and Nurse Practitioner Angela Simmons are located on the corner of Healthway Drive and Old Ocean City Boulevard in the James G. Barrett Medical Office Building.

Atlantic General Hospital and Health System invites the community to come meet the providers, learn about the services offered at Surgical Associates and the Bariatric Center, take a tour of the new facilities and enjoy light refreshments.