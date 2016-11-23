Bank Of Delmarva Donates $500 Towards Home Of Hope Women And Children’s Center

The Bank of Delmarva recently made a $500 donation towards Delmarva Teen Challenge’s Home of Hope Women & Children’s Center. Upon completion, the campus will include dormitories to house students enrolled in their residential program, which focuses on providing women with the tools and education necessary to help them overcome life controlling issues. Bank employees contribute money throughout the year to a Casual Day Fund in order to dress casual on Fridays. Pictured are Christine Waller, customer service representative with the Bank of Delmarva, and Robert Carey, executive director of Delmarva Teen Challenge. Submitted Photos