Bethany Beach To Hold Winter Wonderland Saturdays

BETHANY BEACH — Weekend Wonderland in Bethany will be held the first three Saturdays in December on Dec. 3, 10 and 17 throughout downtown Bethany Beach from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Local merchants will be open with special promotions and activities and a variety of events will take place throughout the days.

Each Saturday at 5 p.m., experience the lighting of the tree on the bandstand for this holiday charitable event complete with caroling and hot cocoa. Jesse Garron’s Tribute to Elvis, the Selbyville Middle School Choir and the Southern Delaware School of the Arts Choir will be headlining the three evenings. Attendees are invited to bring non-perishable food items and new or gently used coats to be distributed to a different Sussex County charity each week.

Each Saturday is highlighted by special events. On Dec. 3 from 1-3 p.m., Holiday Happenings, an annual Town of Bethany event, features family-friendly activities such as horse-drawn carriage rides, trolley rides, caroling and much more. Sing along with Jesse Garron’s Tribute to Elvis around the tree on the first night.

Several merchants will be holding events including Mingle and Jingle with Elsa and Anna at Tidepool Toys and Games on Dec. 3.

On Dec. 10, from 1-3: p.m., enjoy Cookies with Santa and visit with the big man himself, sponsored by 99 Sea Level.

Bethany Beach Books will be hosting a special Kid’s Christmas Craft Corner with Delaware Read Aloud on Dec. 10.

Then, on Dec. 17 at 3 p.m., children, young and old, are invited to watch a free viewing of the classic movie, Elf, at the Bethany Beach Ocean Suites. Popcorn and juice will be provided.

Shoppers can also take advantage of a Wrappy Hour at Bethany Blues, sponsored by a non-profit organization that will wrap your presents for a donation, from 3-5 p.m. each Saturday.

“Weekend Wonderland is a great event to bring people into town to shop local and share in the holiday spirit,” said Kristie Maravalli, executive director of the chamber. “With the common goal of promoting the business community, the collective effort of the business owners, the Town of Bethany and Bethany Beach Ocean Suites, has been an amazing cooperative experience.”

Complete details of Weekend Wonderland in Bethany, including the participating businesses, can be found on the event calendar at www.thequietresorts.com.