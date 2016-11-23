Celtic Yuletide Planned In Ocean City; Tickets Now Available For Dec. 3 Show

Celtic Yuletide features Irish musicians and dancers entertaining guests with Irish songs and carols befitting of the holiday season. Submitted Photo

OCEAN CITY — Renowned in America as the lead singer for Riverdance on Broadway, Michael Londra is bringing his holiday extravaganza, Celtic Yuletide, to the Ocean City Performing Arts Center for one show only, Saturday Dec. 3. Show time is 8 p.m.

Celtic Yuletide features some of the best Irish musicians and dancers performing Irish carols, traditional Irish songs and holiday classics you’ll want to sing along to plus some heartwarming stories.

Londra’s own original composition “Beyond the Star” has been recorded and performed by choirs around the world including being performed on his Emmy nominated PBS special.

Residents and visitors are invited to make plans now to enjoy an evening of festive fun that is sure to put you in the holiday spirit.

For tickets, visit the OC Box Office located inside the Convention Center on 40th street or call Ticketmaster 1-800-551-SEAT. For more information visit oceancityconcerts.com.