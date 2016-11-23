Decatur Middle School Hosts College, Career Fair

BERLIN – Stephen Decatur Middle School encouraged students to look toward the future with a college and career fair.

On Nov. 17 close to 40 professionals, schools and organizations from the Eastern Shore set up at the middle school’s college and career fair to show students what they could do with their lives. Participants ranged from politicians to small business professionals to sports teams.

“We try to diversify who’s here,” said Cheryl Townsend, a guidance counselor at Stephen Decatur Middle School (SDMS). “Our goal is awareness of what’s out there.”

Townsend said educators at all grade levels put a strong focus on college and career readiness. As early as sixth-grade, the school system provides students with access to Naviance, a software program that provides students with college planning and career assessment tools. Events like Thursday’s college and career fair are just another way educators encourage students to prepare for the future. Seventh- and eighth-graders were each given 30 minutes to browse the displays and chat with the professionals in attendance. Armed with questions they’d come up with in advance, students asked people why they liked their careers, how dependent their jobs were on the economy and what type of education they’d had. Students said they’d been looking forward to the fair.

“I thought it’d be cool meeting people,” said Abby Yeager, a SDMS seventh-grader. “It gives kids opportunities to find careers.”

Seventh-grader Mason D’Aleo said she was surprised by what she learned from the business people she interviewed.

“I learned you don’t need to be super smart you just need a positive attitude,” she said.

Among the businesses represented were jewelers, OC Tri-Running and the Shorebirds, along with many others. In addition, teachers from Worcester Technical High School set up displays on the various programs offered there.

Drew Berke, representing Powerhouse Gym and S.W.E.A.T., drew the attention of many students as he set up a mini obstacle course. He timed student volunteers as they raced through it.

“We want to give a good example of living a healthy and active lifestyle,” he said.

Berke said that throughout the all-day event many students had been intrigued to learn that the health industry offered a variety of career options. He said many of them thought becoming a gym teacher was the only job they’d have open to them in fitness.

“The fitness industry is really growing and it’s constantly changing,” he said.

Berke said he was happy to take part in the college and career fair in an effort to better prepare local children for their futures.

“It opens their eyes as far as what career path they can take,” he said.

SDMS hosts the college and career fair every other year as it alternates with the school’s health fair.