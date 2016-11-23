During American Education Week First Graders Share Their Reader’s Theater With Family And Friends

During American Education Week, students in Jen Fohner’s first grade class shared their Reader’s Theater of The Three Little Pigs, The Three Billy Goats Gruff and The Three Bears for family and friends.  Pictured are Grace Queen, Brantley McKenna, Caitlyn Wardaski, Colby Fowle, Rani Yonker and Dawid Pawlowski.