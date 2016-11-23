Evil Empire Assassins Flag Football Champs

OCEAN CITY – Industry leaders named Worcester County’s own Lisa Challenger Maryland Tourism Person of the Year for 2016. At the Maryland Tourism and Travel Summit held this month in Baltimore, Challenger, who has served as head of Worcester County tourism since 1989, was awarded the honor for her commitment to the industry. “To be… Read more »
OCEAN CITY – Ocean City area businesses received a reprieve this week after U.S. District Court Judge Amos Mazzant granted a national injunction against new overtime rules that take effect Dec. 1. The Department of Labor (DOL) is expected to appeal the injunction, according to Vanessa Sinders, senior vice president of the American Hotel and… Read more »
OCEAN CITY – For the second year in a row, the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore has launched an online campaign to promote local nonprofits on Giving Tuesday. On Nov. 29, with the “Shore Gives More” campaign the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore (CFES) is encouraging area residents to support their local charities…. Read more »
OCEAN CITY – Worcester County Library patrons will have access to a new piece of technology next week as four branches now have 3D printers. Thanks to a grant from the Eastern Shore Regional Library, the Ocean City, Ocean Pines, Pocomoke and Snow Hill branches of the Worcester County Library received 3D printers this month…. Read more »