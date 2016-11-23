Junior Achievement Benefit Held; Campaign Taught 702 Worcester Students Last Year

Junior Achievement instructor Michelle Ott is pictured at the recent Adopt-A-School fundraising dinner held at Waterman’s in West Ocean City. Submitted Photo

BERLIN — “I want to be the first in my family to go to college.”

Pocomoke High School freshman Justin Cunha’s powerful declaration caused a tumult of applause at the Junior Achievement of the Eastern Shore’s Adopt A School campaign dinner at Waterman’s Restaurant in Ocean City on Nov. 1.

The Adopt A School campaign is a year-long effort to raise funds for Junior Achievement’s (JA) financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship education programs, which the non-profit agency provides to schools at no cost. Last year JA taught 702 students in Worcester County. This year JA will be teaching one grade level in every elementary school in the county, marking a milestone for the expansion of these important programs.

For such milestones to happen, JA looks to donors to adopt classrooms or entire schools, providing the funding that purchases the program material JA volunteers use to impart their lessons. The dinner marked the kickoff to this important effort.

Joining Cunha on stage were classmates Adrian Reyes and September Morris, all of whom took JA Personal Finance®, a program worked into a freshman onboarding class required of all PHS freshman students. This class is taught by Michelle Ott, who joined her students in the presentation. The topics that come up in the class, said Ott, “…are sometimes hard conversations to have, but they are hearing it.”

September Morris admitted that until her JA class she had not understood the realities of interest penalties even while using a credit card. Adrian Reyes was stunned to learn he should be thinking of saving for college now, in his freshman year.

Worcester County Superintendent of Schools Louis Taylor, Chief Academic Officer Dr. John Quinn and multiple principals and representatives from Worcester County schools came out to support the event and Junior Achievement’s impact on their students.

“We’ve missed some of the basics over the years in teaching kids how to handle money… We want kids to graduate college and career ready,” said Taylor. “JA is doing what it takes and we are so happy to partner with JA and be a part of that.”

Atlantic, Smith, Cropper & Deeley Insurance donated $3,000 to adopt a school. Companies donating $1,000 each to adopt classrooms were Faw Casson, Bank of America, Bank of Ocean City, Sysco and The Esham Family. School and classroom adoptions will be taken throughout the year with recognition signs being placed in front of the adopted schools at prominent times during the school year.

Junior Achievement of the Eastern Shore (JAES) is a 501c3 nonprofit organization committed to giving young people in all communities the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. Today, JAES teaches more than 7,000 students across the Eastern Shore. To learn more about adopting a school or class, volunteering with JA or about supporting other Junior Achievement programs, email information@easternshoreja.org, phone at 410.742.8112, or log on to www.easternshoreja.org.