Kiwanis Club Collects Food For Diakonia

Every year at Thanksgiving, the Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City collects food donated by their members and delivers the goods to Diakonia. Pictured, from left, are Barbara Southwell, President Barb Peletier, Tom Southwell, Fred Kauffman and Ted Vanvick.