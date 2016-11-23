Kiwanis Club Of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City Makes Two $600 Donations To Worcester G.O.L.D.

Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City earmarks two $600 donations each year for Worcester G.O.L.D. (Giving Other Lives Dignity). The donations are made in line with the Kiwanis International Program Priority One, which supports children from pre-natal to age 5.  Worcester G.O.L.D. has a pantry serving that purpose. Pictured, from left, at a recent $600 check presentation are Club President Barbara Peletier, Worcester G.O.L.D. board member Dr. Aaron Dale and Priority One Program Chair Jim Spicknall.